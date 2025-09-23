Should You Eat Fruits Before Workout? Nutritionist Reveals Best Time To Eat Fruits

Fruits are the first thing that come to mind when we think of healthy eating. They are refreshing, naturally sweet, loaded with vitamins, minerals and fibre. But did you know that when you eat fruits, it matters almost as much as what fruits you eat? Many of us grab them first thing in the morning, while some treat them like dessert. Turns out, timing can actually make a big difference to how much your body benefits.

Nutritionist Suman Agarwal shared a video on Instagram explaining the best and worst times to enjoy fruits. Here is a simple breakdown of what she said:

Best Times To Have Fruits

1. Between Meals - Fruits work best as snacks or fillers between your meals. They give you energy, keep cravings away, and help you stay full without feeling heavy.

2. Before Workout - Having fruit 30 to 40 minutes before exercise gives your body natural sugars for energy and stamina. It is the perfect pick-me-up to power through your session.

3. After Meals (As Dessert) - Yes, fruits can be a light, sweet ending to your meal. They satisfy your sweet tooth in a healthier way while still giving you nutrients.

Worst Time To Have Fruits

Suman points out that the worst time to eat fruits is on an empty stomach in the morning. Here's why: fruits can spike your blood sugar and insulin levels right away. Plus, having them first thing may compromise your gut health because the natural bacteria that help digestion and absorption can get washed out. Over time, this isn't great for your digestive system.

Fruits are amazing, but timing matters. Make them your snack buddy, pre-workout booster, or after-meal treat - just skip them first thing in the morning on an empty stomach. That way, you will enjoy the taste and also get the maximum benefit for your health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.