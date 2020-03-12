Should You Be Drinking Coffee At All? Do Not Drink More Than These Many Cups

Drinking too much coffee can affect your sleeping pattern

Highlights Too much caffeine can affect your health in various ways

You can choose green tea over coffee

Coffee in morning can boost energy levels

Are you addicted to your cup of coffee? You might have heard various harmful effects of drinking too much coffee. But on the other hand, drinking some amount of coffee is linked with several health benefits. Drinking coffee is linked with better energy levels. It is good for your liver and can help you prevent the risk of several diseases. It is also a great source of antioxidants that can provide you several health benefits. If you drink coffee you must know how many cups of coffee are safe in a day. You should be careful about the number of cups you are consuming in a day as too much caffeine is linked with several health issues. Read on to know expert advice on how many cups are safe in a day.

Exact number of cups of coffee you should drink in a day

Dr. Kiran Dalal from Fortis Escorts Hospital explains, "Two to three cups of coffee are safe in a day if somebody is not hyper acidic and for those who do not have any gastric problem. Coffee can boost energy levels in the mornings. It contains several health benefits and certain antioxidants. If the body is accepting it and not showing any discomfort, it is fine to drinks two to three cups of coffee in a day"

You can add coffee to your breakfast

Photo Credit: iStock

"Water should be the first thing you drink in the morning. After that coffee can be a part of your breakfast. One can also drink it in the evening," she adds.

Also read: Diabetes And Coffee: What Is The Effect Of Caffeine On Blood Sugar Levels?

Several studies have highlighted the benefits of drinking coffee while many have also described harmful effects of drinking too much coffee. It can be concluded that 2-3 cups of coffee per day are fine. Some are addicted to their cup of coffee and consume many cups in a day. If you are drinking more than 6 cups a day, it can be extremely harmful to your body. Keep your coffee consumption limited to 2-3 cups a day.

Also read: Weight Management: Can Drinking Coffee Help You Prevent Holiday Weight Gain? Here's What A Recent Study Reveals

When asked about adding sugar to coffee Dr. Kiran explained, "Sugar is just for taste, it is perfect to consume coffee without sugar. If someone is overweight or obese, it is recommended not to add sugar to coffee or even tea."

Avoid adding sugar to coffee, recommends expert

Photo Credit: iStock

"Green tea and green coffee is comparatively a better option than regular milk tea or coffee. These are loaded with health benefits and antioxidants. Green tea can also improve cholesterol levels and boost metabolism rate. It is better to avoid coffee consumption on a daily basis and try some healthy alternates. If you are drinking tea and coffee, proper hydration must be maintained because it can cause mild dehydration. One must ensure good amount of liquid intake including water consumption throughout the day."

Also read: Skip Coffee, Start Your Mornings On A Healthy Note With These Drinks

(Dr. Kiran Dalal, Head- Dietetics, Fortis Escorts Hospital, Faridabad)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.