Should You Fast For Karwa Chauth During Pregnancy? Gynaecologist Shares Safety Tips

Karwa Chauth, also called Karak Chaturthi, holds deep cultural significance for married women in India. On this occasion, married Hindu women observe a fast by not consuming food or water for the entire day after sunrise. They break the fast at night by looking at the moon and their husbands' faces through a sieve. According to belief, this practice is said to ensure the prosperity, safety, and long life of their husbands. This year, the festival falls on October 10. But is keeping a ‘nirjala' fast safe during pregnancy?

Is fasting safe during pregnancy? Gynaecologist answers

On Tuesday, gynaecologist Anjali Kumar shared a video on Instagram discussing the topic. According to her, keeping a fast when pregnant is not good for the mother or the baby. She says, “So when you are pregnant, your body is working 24/7 to grow another little human being inside. Your baby's brain and body depend on the steady supply of glucose, nutrients and water. So when you go on for long hours without food or water, your blood sugar can drop, and you can get dehydrated and dizzy. This can even trigger uterine contractions.”

The doctor adds, “Plus, your body starts to collect ketones, and high ketone levels for long periods are not good for the baby's brain development. So fasting, specially nirjal fasting, which is without water, is not a love story your body and baby are going to like. But do not worry, as you can still celebrate. Just fast, smart and scientific. Fast only if you want to fast, not because someone else wants you to do so.”

Safety tips on Karwa Chauth fasting during pregnancy

The expert further shared a few safety tips for pregnant women:

Dr. Kumar advises soon-to-be mothers to keep sipping water, coconut water, or milk.

She recommends choosing foods that give slow energy, like nuts and complex carbohydrates, at regular intervals. Eat a nourishing sargi.

Avoid an empty stomach for long periods. Remember, your baby is also fasting with you, the doctor adds.

Dr. Kumar also urges pregnant women to take sufficient rest whenever the body demands it.

With mindful eating, proper hydration, and plenty of rest, pregnant women can celebrate Karwa Chauth safely while keeping both themselves and their little one healthy.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.