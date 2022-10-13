Karwa Chauth 2022: From Sargi To Breaking Fast, Nutritionist Shares Tips For Nutritionally Balanced Fasting

Karwa Chauth 2022: Start your day with a glass of water, suggests nutritionist

This year Karwa Chauth falls on October 13. It is an annual Hindu festival on which observed by married women. On this day, women observe a nirjala fast and only break it after offering argh to the Moon. While we are advised to follow the rituals and traditions, an expert from nutritionist Lovneet Batra's team says it is equally significant to plan the fasting. In an Instagram post, the health expert suggests not filling up the plate - said - with everything; rather it should be nutritionally balanced. Check out the expert tips here.

Karwa Chauth 2022: Healthy fasting tips to follow

Start your day by drinking a glass of water

Include a bowl of pomegranate (Anaar) for optimum energy

Add healthy fats such as soaked almonds and coconut to your sargi. It will help you to sustain energy for the entire day.

You can also consume dal paratha, paneer paratha or even plain paratha with curd

There are high chances of you facing acidity, hence, Lovneet Batra suggests adding 10 gms of dates/figs/manaka to the morning meal.

Avoid caffeine because it only worsens acidity and dehydration.

Post-Karwa Chauth Tips:

Nutritionist said that one should break it with either coconut water or nimbu pani.

Have a well-balanced and light meal at night.

Avoid binge eating because it will undo the benefits of fasting.

Do not eat food from outside. In addition, refrain from consuming spicy or fried foods. Such food items will leave you feeling thirsty, besides bloating and heaviness.

Above all, if you have any underlying health conditions, the expert advises that one must consult a physician before making a conscious decision of fasting on Karwa Chauth.

Happy Fasting!