Shilpa Shetty's "Road To Fitness" Goes Through Her Fun Cardio Routine

Shilpa Shetty's love for fitness is evident in her social media posts. The actress consistently showcases her unwavering commitment to staying fit through gym sessions and yoga. In her latest Instagram post, Shilpa shared a new cardio workout routine that includes a mix of knee drives, jumping and dancing.

The video opens with Shilpa standing in her home gym. The first exercise – high-knee twists – requires you to place both hands behind your head. Then, you bring your right knee up and left elbow down to meet in the middle, engaging your core.

After this, Shilpa Shetty moves from side to side with sideways jumps while flailing her arms playfully. She then transitions into spot jogging and variations of jumping jacks.

Cardio workouts offer several health benefits, including improved cardiovascular health, weight management and mental well-being. They also boost energy levels, reduce stress and enhance cognitive function.

In the caption, she wrote, “The road to fitness doesn't have to be monotonous. Who said burning calories can't be fun? Fun Cardio - My Way. Benefits: 1. Burns calories, hence fat. 2. ⁠Conditions heart and lungs."

In her previous Instagram post, Shilpa Shetty was seen holding a plank while tossing a tennis ball in the air with one hand and catching it with the other – all without breaking form. She completed two full sets without dropping the ball or collapsing. The challenge is particularly impressive, considering the level of skill it demands.

While the exercise primarily targets core strength, it also tests shoulder stability and hand-eye coordination. “Bring it on. Don't miss the eyes,” Shilpa wrote in the caption.

Shilpa Shetty's workout videos inspire her fans to lead a healthy life.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.