Shilpa Shetty Explains How Bhramari Pranayama Boosts Health

Bhramari Pranayama, often known as the "humming bee breath," has grown increasingly popular in the extensive heritage of yoga and pranayama as a potent yet simple technique to soothe the body and mind. Bollywood actress and fitness enthusiast Shilpa Shetty says in her latest Instagram post that although it only requires a few minutes every day, Bhramari Pranayama has several health benefits, ranging from promoting cardiovascular health to controlling emotions.

Sharing how "humming" your way to fitness works, Shilpa performs the Bhramari Pranayama in the video while guiding her followers on the breathing technique. "Hum your way to harmony," she captions the post.

"Close your ears and your eyes and shut yourself from the outside world. Look within, touch your tongue to your upper palate, take a deep breath in, and you do the humming sound (similar to a bee)," the actress begins the video.

Describing the benefits of the Bhramari Pranayama, Shilpa says that Bhramari is one of the best pranayamas for achieving mental and physical equilibrium. The parasympathetic nervous system is stimulated by the humming sound, which reduces stress hormones and promotes relaxation.

"It releases the neurotransmitters which help regulate emotions, reduces anxiety, alleviates depression, also helps with Alzheimer's," she adds.

The simple breathing technique offers significant physical benefits along with mental health perks. "Bhramari also increases the production of nitric oxide and increases the flow of oxygen to the brain," Shilpa continues.

As a result, blood pressure stabilises, circulation improves, and cardiovascular health improves. Furthermore, those with arthritis and other chronic inflammatory diseases are believed to benefit from the anti-inflammatory properties.

Shilpa advises practising it daily, with each session consisting of at least 5 to 11 rounds, with the possibility of adding more, if necessary. It only takes a few minutes a day to develop what she calls an "iron state of mind."

"Like I always say, Swasth Raho, Mast Raho," Shilpa ends the video.

According to Healthline, humming bee breathing, also known as Bhramari breathing, is a yoga breathing technique that instantly calms you. The advantages of this breathing method include lowering heart rate, improving mental clarity, and easing anxiety and anger.

