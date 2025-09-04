Shilpa Shetty Shares The Benefits Of Practising Exercises On An Aerobic Stepper

Shilpa Shetty, a true-blue fitness enthusiast, served doses of motivation with sneak peeks from her recent workout routine. In a video posted on Instagram, the actress was seen practising a range of exercises on the aerobic stepper, providing pure Monday motivation.

What is an aerobic stepper?

An aerobic stepper is a piece of fitness equipment consisting of a small, raised, non-slip platform used in step aerobics.

In the clip, Shilpa was seen performing repetitive stepping movements up and down from the platform. Dressed in blue-hued athleisure pants, a pink top and white sneakers, the 50-year-old showcased two variations of step aerobics.

At first, she was seen doing jumping half-squats onto the aerobic stepper, followed by repetitive step-ups on the equipment. Alongside the video, she gave a piece of advice to her fans in the caption, writing, “Hop, drop, but never stop.”

In the caption, Shilpa Shetty also rooted for the benefits of performing exercises on the aerobic stepper. According to her, the benefits of this low-impact, effective workout are as follows:

Boosts heart health & endurance

Burns more calories with short choreographies

Engages the mind with focus & coordination

Tones and conditions legs & hips

Fun, effective & doable anywhere, even at home

Shilpa Shetty's Other Fitness Challenges

Shilpa Shetty often shares glimpses of her rigorous fitness regimes. Last month, she posted a video on Instagram showcasing her incredible strength and mobility through the Malasana (Garland Pose). She was seen performing a deep squat with her hands clasped before her chest, then standing up without support.

“Okay, this is the challenge. Try and go down as much as you can, touch your hips to the floor and then try standing up. I did it. Can you?” the actress says in the video. Talking about the exercise, also known as the "sit-to-stand test," this movement involves lowering oneself into a seated position on the floor and then rising back to standing – without using hands, elbows, or knees.

While sharing it, Shilpa also gave an inspirational reminder in the caption: "Hips do not lie – especially when it comes to this mobility move."

Shilpa Shetty's fitness regimes continue to be an inspiration for many fitness enthusiasts.

