Shilpa Shetty Channels Her "Inner Beast" As She Performs Gorilla Jumps

When Shilpa Shetty drops a fitness video, you pause and take cues from her. The actress is a workout enthusiast, often inspiring her social media fanbase to follow suit. After all, a healthy body equals a healthy mind. Exercising is the sure-shot way to boost physical strength and enhance mental well-being, ultimately leading to a balanced lifestyle. So on Monday, Shilpa beat the blues by switching the “Gorilla mode on”. She dropped a video on Instagram executing a set of flawless gorilla jumps. Her caption read, “Go Wild, Not Mild! Gorilla Mode On.”

In the clip, Shilpa Shetty urges fans to unleash their “inner beast with 3 rounds of Gorilla Jumps—each lasting 60 seconds, followed by a 60-second rest between rounds.” According to her, “This powerful plyometric move boosts agility, explosiveness, and full-body strength, all while firing up your cardiovascular endurance.”

You can incorporate gorilla jumps into your High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) routine for an intense burn or “super-set it with weight training to level up your workout game.” On a concluding note, Shilpa says, “Ready to jump into action? Let's go!”

Steps To Do Gorilla Jumps

To master the gorilla jump, first, you have to start in a deep squat position. Keep your feet wider than shoulder-width with your chest up. Next, place your hands on the ground.

After that, push off the ground and swing your arms forward simultaneously, mimicking a gorilla-like leap.

Make a soft landing back to your squat posture. Do not forget to keep your knees bent so that they absorb the impact.

Repeat the process by jumping forward

On another page of her Monday motivation, Shilpa Shetty performed sit-ups. She kept her arms wide open and balanced herself effortlessly, displaying impeccable equilibrium. Sharing the workout on Instagram, Shilpa wrote, “ABS-olutely worth it! Challenge thrown to you. PS: Attempt only if you have a strong core.”

Sit-ups must be incorporated into your workout regimen as they strengthen the core muscles and abdominal muscles, improve posture, promote balance and reduce backache.

Shilpa Shetty will remain our forever fitness guide.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.