Nutritionist Recommends These 5 Homemade Snacks To Boost Lactation In New Mothers

Stepping into motherhood for the first time is always special. But often, for new moms, the postpartum journey comes with its own set of challenges. Apart from recovering from childbirth, many women have to make both physical and emotional adjustments. One of the most significant aspects of this transition is lactation. However, with proper nutrition and enough rest, new mothers can gradually establish a healthy feeding routine while also supporting their recovery. Helping in this endeavour is nutritionist Lovneet Batra.

Lovneet Batra, in her latest Instagram post, has shared the “top 5 snacks that boost lactation.” Her side note read, “New moms, we know the postpartum journey is not easy—your body needs recovery, your baby needs nourishment, and your energy levels are constantly challenged. While supplements may help, your kitchen has some of the most powerful lactation-boosting foods you can count on every single day. These snacks are rooted in Ayurveda and backed by nutrition science. They are tasty, healing, and easy to make at home. Remember: A well-fed mother is equal to a well-nourished baby.”

5 Powerful Homemade Snacks For Breast Milk Production, Recovery, Digestion, And Energy

1. Sesame-Methi-Dill Laddoo

As per the nutritionist, this laddoo is packed with the goodness of fenugreek (methi) for milk flow, sesame for calcium, dill for digestion and dates plus almonds for energy. It is a perfect powerhouse bite for new moms.

2. Garlic-Methi Mathri

Crunchy, savoury and nourishing, this dish has fenugreek, which boosts supply, garlic that supports immunity and ajwain plus nigella that keep postpartum bloating away.

3. Suva Ajwain Gond Laddoo

Calling it a “traditional wisdom in a bite,” Lovneet Batra reveals, “gond helps healing, suva stimulates milk, and ajwain reduces gas—ideal for recovery and energy.”

4. Moringa Veggie Patties

Moringa leaves are scientifically proven to increase milk supply. Combined with carrots, beetroot and flaxseeds, they make a nutrient-dense snack that heals and fuels.

5. Amaranth Energy Bar

Rich in iron, protein and healthy fats, these bars provide quick energy, support blood health and include methi plus ginger for lactation and digestion.

