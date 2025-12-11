Nutritionist Reveals 3 Common Mistakes That Could Be Slowing Your Weight Loss

A growing number of health professionals claim that weight regain has little to do with “weak discipline” and far more to do with subtle, daily habits that disrupt metabolism without people realising it. These little lifestyle errors, which are often committed in the name of eating "healthily," can eventually lead to hormonal imbalances, increased appetite, and delayed fat loss. In a recent Instagram post, nutritionist Lovneet Batra highlights three typical eating errors that might be undermining attempts to lose weight, particularly for women. Lovneet highlights that many people fail to see results after attempting several diets or exercise regimens because of a few neglected daily habits.

“Most people don't regain weight because of 'low willpower'… They regain it because of 3 silent nutrition mistakes that break metabolism without you noticing,” Lovneet wrote in the caption of the post.

Subclinical Protein Under-dosing or Fasting

Lovneet began by addressing one of the most neglected issues: “starting your mornings with low protein or with fasting.” She claimed that the first meal should have at least 20 grams of protein in order to stabilise blood sugar levels, reduce cravings throughout the day, and promote improved metabolism.

Avocado toast, smoothie bowls, cold-pressed juices, and granola salads are examples of popular "clean meals" on social media that appear nutrient-dense but often turn out unexpectedly low in protein. This leads to subclinical protein under-dosing, a subtle deficit that weakens metabolism.

“Low protein = more hunger, weaker metabolism, slower fat burn,” Lovneet mentioned in the caption.

Delayed Dinner and Circadian Mismatch

According to Lovneet, the second nutritional mistake is eating dinner too late. She suggests that to allow the body enough time to digest the food before sleeping, one should keep at least three hours between dinner and bedtime.

Anyone who is having trouble shedding pounds should, as per Lovneet, finish their dinner by 7 pm. Moreover, several studies indicate that late-night eating can lead to circadian rhythm disruption, metabolic interference, and increased risk of being overweight.

“Even healthy food eaten at the wrong time spikes glucose, increases fat storage, and slows insulin response. Keep your biggest meal before sunset or within 3–4 hours of melatonin release,” she noted.

“Healthy” Snacks That Sneak In Extra Calories

The third problem she pointed out was overindulgence in "healthy" snacks, which some people mistakenly think of as safe. Diet namkeen, makhana, and roasted nuts are the likes of products that are often marketed as the most guiltless option, but Lovneet warns that they can significantly elevate the calorie intake of a day.

“You'd be surprised how quickly it adds up in your calorie map,” she said, adding that frequent snacking—even on nutrient-dense foods—can hinder fat loss if not portion-controlled.

Long-term success might be impacted by even minor unaccounted things, such as an extra spoonful of hummus or a handful of nuts. “Track portions and total daily intake; even small extras can slow fat loss,” she added.

According to Lovneet, weight regain rarely happens overnight. “It stalls because of these tiny, daily mistakes. Fix them, and your metabolism starts working for you again.”

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.