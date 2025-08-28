Nutritionist Suggests These 7-Day Summer Drinks For Thyroid Health

When it comes to overall health, your thyroid plays a much bigger role than most people realise. This tiny, butterfly-shaped gland in your neck is like the body's "energy manager". It controls metabolism, influences mood, affects weight, and even keeps your heart and digestion in check. When it's working well, you barely notice it. But if it is underactive (hypothyroidism) or overactive (hyperthyroidism), you can start feeling tired, anxious, gain or lose weight unexpectedly, or notice changes in your skin and hair. The good news? Thyroid health is something you can support with simple, everyday habits.

Searching for simple, homemade recipes for your thyroid health? Look no further. Nutritionist Lovneet Batra has shared a picture post on Instagram, revealing seven easily prepared summer drinks which will help in boosting thyroid health naturally.

She wrote in the caption, "Support your thyroid naturally with these simple, science-backed beverages."

1. Coconut Water & Seaweed Smoothie

Packed with iodine, electrolytes, and minerals, this smoothie supports thyroid hormone production and boosts metabolism. Chia seeds add gut support and reduce inflammation.

Recipe: Blend 150 ml coconut water, 1/2 tsp soaked chopped seaweed, 1/2 banana, 1 tsp chia seeds, 3-4 mint leaves, and a pinch of salt. Serve fresh.

2. Parsley-Lemon Herbal Tea

Parsley helps liver detox and aids T4-T3 conversion, while lemon adds antioxidants.

Recipe: Steep 1 tbsp parsley and 1/2 tsp lemon zest in 200 ml hot water for 10 minutes. Strain, cool, add 1 tsp lemon juice, and serve chilled.

3. Broccoli Sprout & Apple Cider Elixir

Sulforaphane in broccoli sprouts supports antioxidants and liver function, while ACV boosts digestion and cucumber keeps you hydrated.

Recipe: Blend 1 tbsp broccoli sprouts (or 1/2 tsp powder), 50 ml cucumber juice, 1 tsp lemon juice, 1 tsp apple cider vinegar, and 100 ml water. Drink fresh.

4. Iced Turmeric-Ginger Golden Milk

This anti-inflammatory golden drink improves nutrient absorption and soothes the body.

Recipe: Warm 150 ml almond milk with 1/2 tsp turmeric, 1/2 tsp grated ginger, a pinch of black pepper, and a small cinnamon stick. Cool, chill, sweeten with jaggery (optional), and serve over ice.

5. Dill-Cucumber Yoghurt Lassi

A probiotic-rich drink that supports digestion, hydration, and immune balance.

Recipe: Whisk 1/2 cup curd with 1/2 cup water. Stir in 2 tbsp grated cucumber, 1 tsp dill, 1/2 tsp cumin powder, and a pinch of black salt. Serve chilled.

6. Cinnamon-Coconut Water Refresher

Balances blood sugar, supports T3 hormones, and keeps you hydrated.

Recipe: Infuse a cinnamon stick overnight in 150 ml coconut water. Before serving, add 1 tsp lemon juice and 1 tsp soaked basil (sabja) seeds. Serve chilled.

7. Nigella-Pomegranate Cooler

Helps reduce thyroid antibodies and improves active T3 levels.

Recipe: Mix 100 ml pomegranate juice with 50 ml water. Add 1/2 tsp crushed nigella seeds and 4-5 mint leaves. Serve cool.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.