Seasonal Allergies: 3 Simple Diet Tips You Should Follow To Stay Fit This Season

A strong immune system can help you keep diseases at bay

Highlights Ginger and amla juice can help keep your immunity strong

Eat seasonal fruits and vegetables to add adequate nutrition to diet

Drink adequate amount of water to keep yourself hydrated

With a change in weather, it is essential to make certain changes in your diet and lifestyle. It can help you prevent the potential diseases that may affect your due to weather change. You can add certain foods to your diet and keep your immune system healthy to prevent diseases. Seasonal allergy is one of the common issues faced by many. Fortunately, you can prevent these effectively with right nutrition. Recently, Nutritionist Lovneet Batra shared three simple diet changes in one of her Instagram posts that you should follow this spring season.

Diet tips for seasonal allergies

1. Start your day with coconut oil

"Start your day with a tablespoon of coconut oil on an empty stomach," Batra says. Coconut oil contains healthy fats that can boost your health in more ways than one. It also contains antimicrobial properties. As per studies, coconut oil is also beneficial to your heart health.

Also read: Do You Always Fall Prey To Seasonal Allergies? Control Your Allergies With These Natural Antihistamines

2. Take a ginger-amla shot each day

Ginger is a common ingredient found in the Indian kitchen. It is used in the preparation of teas. Ginger contains gingerol which has powerful medicinal properties. It acts as a very potent anti-inflammatory agent especially when paired with vitamin C. The nutritionist suggests that you can have a ginger and amla shot each day. Take 30 ml of fresh amla juice and one teaspoon of ginger juice in the morning but don't have tea after this. This combination will offer you the goodness of ginger and a good dose of vitamin C.

A combination of alma and ginger juice is beneficial to your health in many ways

Photo Credit: iStock

3. Have bee pollen

"Having bee pollen helps in decreasing and inhibiting the activation of masses, which is a very important step in preventing allergies. But make sure you are sourcing it locally because it helps you create resistance to the pollen you are allergic to in your ecosystem," Batra adds.

Also read: Seasonal Allergies In Kids: Do's And Don'ts To Fight Symptoms Effectively

Add these superfoods to your diet and keep seasonal allergies at bay!

(Lovneet Batra is a Delhi-based Nutritionist)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.