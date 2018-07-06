Save Your Gut From Inflammation With These Healthy Foods

Good bacteria give your body a healthy immune system

Your gut is the core of your health; that is where it all starts. But little does one care about the balance of good and bad bacteria in the gut. The next statement, however, might get you to care about it. A recent research revealed just how important good bacteria are for your gut health. The study shows that the good bacteria interact with the lining of the gut and cells of the immune system to maintain proper immune responses and save the gut from inflammation. Controlling immune responses could have therapeutic benefits for inflammatory bowel disease. A number of researches show that it is the good bacteria which shape the immune system and strengthen it. Bad bacteria, on the other hand, trigger negative immune responses and result in unwanted inflammation. On the contrary, good bacteria trigger positive immune responses, reduce inflammation and prevent damage to the gut.

The human body contains trillions of microbes and bacteria. While the word 'bacteria' is always seen in a negative light, it is important to understand that not all bacteria are bad for your health. Some bacterium, indeed are important for your health. Surprisingly, these bacteria give your body a healthy immune system. A proper balance between good and bad bacteria is what you need to keep your body in a good state of health. In this article, we are going to tell you how to boost the good bacteria levels in your body.

Here's a list of the foods which will help you save your gut from inflammation.

1. Fermented plant-based foods

Fermented plant-based foods like tempeh are recommended for a very strong reason. These foods are probiotics and promote the growth of good bacteria in your gut. Regular consumption of these foods crowd out the bad bacteria in your gut, increase good bacteria levels and enhance the absorption of vitamins and minerals in the body. It improves the health of the intestinal cells, thereby reducing the risk of allergies and diarrhea.

2. Bananas

Bananas are one of the richest sources of potassium and magnesium. Due to the high nutritional value, this fruit helps you restore the health of your bacterial community and reduce inflammation in the body. It maintains peace in the bacterial community of the gut. This is one of the reasons why bananas are recommended for an upset stomach.

3. Broccoli, kale, cabbage (cruciferous vegetables)

Research shows that people who consume more cruciferous vegetables are at a reduced risk of developing colorectal cancer. This is due to the high nutritional value of these vegetables and their fibre content. High-fibre foods ensure proper bowel movements and reduced risk of gastrointestinal problems such as constipation. Metabolites in these vegetables break down in the body and release substances which reduce inflammation in the body, thereby keeping it in a good state of health.

4. Blueberries

Anthocyanins, the pigment which gives blueberries its colour, are the strongest antioxidants which make blueberries a superfood. They strengthen your memory, immune system and boost the growth of good bacteria in your gut. Besides this, their fibre and vitamin K content is an added bonus for your health.

5. Legumes

Legumes like beans are also beneficial for gut health. Legumes like beans release short-chain fatty acids in the body which enhances the absorption of nutrients in the body and promote weight loss as well. Besides this, protein, folate, fibre and B vitamins in beans promote the growth of good bacteria in your gut. This improves overall health.

