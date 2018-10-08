Sadness Is Not The Only Sign That You Are Battling Depression

Perpetual sadness isn't the only symptom of depression

Mental-health agencies and organizations offer resources, highlighting National Depression Screening Day. Are you depressed? If you're not sure, it's no surprise. Perpetual sadness isn't the only symptom. Anger, back pain, sleep disturbances and even indecisiveness could all be signs of depression. One in six adults will experience depression in their life, but you can't get help if you're not sure you need it. Your doctor can screen for depression, so it's worth asking on your next visit.

Isolation and social withdrawal are common among people with depression. But it's still possible to seek help during these periods. If you can't face the thought of visiting your doctor, you can find information and assistance on your computer or smartphone.

Anger, back pain, sleep disturbances and even indecisiveness could all be signs of depression.

Photo Credit: iStock

Screening for Mental Health's online screening program gives a brief survey. It then tells you whether your answers are consistent with depression and provides materials to bring to your next doctor's visit and a list of resources. Although it's not a formal diagnosis, it's a place to start to seek help.

Crisis Text Line can connect you with a trained crisis counselor who can take you from crisis to cool down, all via text. The service is free and confidential. It's available to people experiencing any kind of crisis. Text HOME to 741741 to get started.

The National Alliance on Mental Illness can also connect you to mental-health resources, including help for depression. Visit nami.org/Find-Support or call the NAMI Helpline, 800-950-NAMI, between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Eastern.

Want more information? Hop on Twitter and join the conversation. Experts on depression will be chatting with the National Institute of Mental Health on Thursday from 11 a.m. to noon Eastern, in recognition of National Depression Screening Day. Use the hashtag #NIMHchats to follow along.