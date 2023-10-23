Rice For Weight Loss: Here's How Much You Should Eat For Effective Results

Weight loss: Pair your rice with protein-rich options such as dal, rajma, or chola

For most Indians, there is no better comfort food than rice. Whether it's paired with rajma, dal, or any curry, rice is a culinary delight that many adore. In the case of those on a weight loss journey, it is often suggested to steer clear of rice. But fear not, because nutritionist Nmami Agarwal shares some valuable insights on how you can continue enjoying rice without worrying about those extra kilos. In a recent Instagram video, she offers her expert guidance on this matter. In the caption, Nmami Agarwal writes, "Do you love rice as much as I do and are worried about gaining weight? Well don't be. Let me teach you how to eat rice without gaining weight."

Rice for weight loss

1. Mindful portion: It is quite common to underestimate rice portions, and that's why it's a good idea to use a medium-sized bowl when serving rice. This simple step can help you keep track of the right portion size and prevent overeating.

2. Balanced plate: Achieving a well-balanced meal is key. Ensure your plate includes a harmonious mix of proteins and vegetables. Pair your rice with protein-rich options such as dal, rajma, or chola, and complement them with an assortment of vegetables. This not only enhances the flavours but also elevates the nutritional value of your meal.

3. Second helping strategy: If you're tempted to go for seconds, here is a clever strategy to maintain control. Start with an extra serving of dal and vegetables before adding more rice. This approach not only keeps your portion size in check but also introduces additional fibre and protein into your meal, reducing the risk of rapid insulin spikes.

4. End with curd: Conclude your meal with a serving of curd. Not only does it contribute a delightful creaminess to your food, but it also delivers essential probiotics that support digestion. This ensures that your meal is well processed, maximising its nutritional benefits.

So follow these simple tips and enjoy eating rice without gaining weight.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.