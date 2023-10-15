Don't Go Oil-Free! These Oils Can Actually Benefit Your Health - Expert Shares

Healthy cooking oil options for you. Photo credit: iStock

Many people switch to oil-free diets in an attempt to lose weight. But is this really necessary? Dietitian and nutritionist Nmami Agarwal addressed this topic in a recent Instagram video. According to her, healthy oils are crucial for a balanced diet for several reasons. They provide essential fatty acids that our bodies can't make, aid in absorbing fat-soluble vitamins (A, D, E, and K), protect our vital organs, and offer various health benefits. Oil doesn't just enhance the taste and texture of food; it also brings complexity and health benefits to our diets. She also suggested that mustard oil, sesame seed oil, coconut oil, and other cold-pressed seed oils are good for health, adding that are naturally extracted from sources that inherently contain oil for the best health benefits.

In the post, Nmami Agarwal also provided detailed benefits of these healthy edible oils. Check them out:

4 Healthy Oils For Consumption: Expert Shares The Benefits Of These Healthy Oils:

1. Coconut Oil:

It has a rich saturated fat content. Coconut oil is also known for its easily digestible medium-chain triglycerides (MCTs). These MCTs are known for their energy-boosting properties and potential support for weight management. Moreover, coconut oil has been linked to improved heart health and possesses antimicrobial properties.

2. Mustard Oil:

A common ingredient in Indian cuisine, mustard oil stands out for its richness in monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats. These fats are believed to lower levels of unhealthy cholesterol, reducing the risk of cardiovascular diseases. Additionally, mustard oil contains brain-boosting omega-3 fatty acids.

3. Sesame Seed Oil:

A kitchen essential in Asian cooking, sesame seed oil is a fantastic source of antioxidants and essential fatty acids. It is known for promoting heart health, reducing inflammation, and supporting healthy skin.

4. Other Natural Seed Oils:

Not to be overshadowed, natural seed oils like olive oil, flaxseed oil, and sunflower oil each bring their distinctive health benefits to the table, offering a diverse array of advantages for your well-being.

Bonus Tip:

Nmami Agarwal recommended a smart practice - changing your cooking oil every two months. By doing so, you can introduce a range of healthy oils into your diet, which can benefit your overall health. This rotation of oils supports different bodily functions and helps maintain good well-being.

