Ram Kapoor Lost 55 Kgs In 18 Months, No Pills Or Surgery: Here's How

On December 19, Ram Kapoor marked his return to social media by sharing two mirror selfies. The photos immediately caught the attention of his fans, thanks to his incredible physical transformation. Ram appeared noticeably leaner in the images and accompanied them with a caption that read, “Hi guys, sorry for the slightly long absence from Insta. I was working on myself quite extensively.” The actor has reportedly lost 55 kilos in 18 months. This remarkable transformation was done the old-fashioned way as shared by the actor in an interview recently. While there are surgical ways as well as medications that might help one lose weight, you are always encouraged to start with a healthy diet and workout routine. Read on as we discuss some things to consider when trying to lose drastic amount of weight.

Things to keep in mind when trying to lose weight

When aiming for significant weight loss, it's crucial to set achievable and realistic goals. Losing a lot of weight quickly can be harmful to your body and unsustainable in the long term. Focus on losing 1/2–1 kg per week, as this is considered a healthy and manageable pace. Setting smaller milestones can help maintain motivation and track progress effectively.

Weight loss is not solely about eating less; it's about eating smarter. Emphasise nutrient-dense foods like fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, and whole grains. Avoid overly restrictive diets that eliminate entire food groups, as they can lead to nutrient deficiencies and cravings.

Exercise plays a vital role in weight loss and overall health. A combination of cardio and strength training is ideal for burning calories, building muscle, and boosting metabolism. Start with activities you enjoy to ensure consistency, and gradually increase the intensity as your fitness improves.

Proper hydration is essential for weight loss. Water helps regulate metabolism, reduces hunger, and improves digestion. Often, feelings of hunger are actually signs of dehydration.

Sleep quality significantly impacts weight loss. Poor sleep disrupts hunger hormones like ghrelin and leptin, leading to increased appetite and cravings. Aim for 7–9 hours of sleep each night to support your body's recovery and hormonal balance.

Stress can lead to emotional eating and disrupt hormonal balance, making weight loss more challenging. Practice stress management techniques like yoga, meditation, deep breathing, or journaling. Identifying and addressing the root causes of stress can also help prevent overeating triggered by emotions.

Weight fluctuates due to various factors like water retention and muscle gain. Instead, track progress through body measurements, how your clothes fit, or by taking progress photos. Celebrate non-scale victories like increased energy and improved endurance.

If you're aiming for significant weight loss, consulting a healthcare professional or dietitian can be beneficial. They can help design a safe, personalised plan tailored to your needs and monitor your progress.

Weight loss is a journey that requires time, effort, and consistency. There will be setbacks along the way, but it's important not to get discouraged. Practice self-compassion and focus on progress rather than perfection.

By keeping these considerations in mind, you can create a sustainable and effective approach to losing weight while maintaining your overall health and well-being.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.