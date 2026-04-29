Rajasthan Royals' Riyan Parag Caught Vaping: Side Effects And Long-Term Health Impacts Explained

Rajasthan Royals caption for the IPL 2026 season Riyan Parag is at the centre of a social media storm after videos of him vaping inside the Rajasthan Royals (RR) dressing room went viral. The incident took place during the 16th over of the second innings against Punjab Kings when live cameras caught him vaping. The footage quickly went viral, raising questions about possible disciplinary measures.

Riyan parag was caught vaping in dressing room ,how it's allowed inside dressing room bcci whats happening pic.twitter.com/BsYHuunBuj — cherry_gems (@Introvert2core) April 28, 2026

Smoking is strictly prohibited in all Indian cricket stadiums, including general seating areas, dressing rooms, and dugouts. While some stadiums may offer designated smoking zones away from the stands, the majority are designated Tobacco-Free Zones.

Parag holding an e-cigarette/vape is particularly concerning because vaping is banned in India under The Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes (Production, Manufacture, Import, Export, Transport, Sale, Distribution, Storage and Advertisement) Act, 2019. Violations of this law can result in imprisonment and significant fines.

Vaping has gained popularity, especially among younger individuals, but it carries serious health risks that can be more severe than those associated with traditional smoking.

Dangers of vaping

Vaping exposes your body to toxic chemicals, heavy metals, and high levels of nicotine, which can cause irreversible lung damage, heart disease, and impaired brain development. While often marketed as a safer alternative, recent clinical evidence suggests vaping may be equally or more dangerous than smoking in specific ways, such as inducing severe pulmonary inflammation and rapid nicotine addiction.

Health risks

Vaping involves inhaling an aerosol that contains harmful substances like nicotine, formaldehyde, and acetaldehyde, which can lead to respiratory and cardiovascular issues.

Nicotine addiction

Most vaping products contain nicotine, which is highly addictive. This can lead to increased cravings and potential dependence, making it difficult for users to quit.

Lung damage

Studies indicate that vaping has been associated with serious lung injuries often linked to the use of THC-containing products or additives like vitamin E acetate. In some cases, these injuries have resulted in hospitalisation and even death.

How vaping is worse than smoking

While traditional smoking involves burning tobacco, vaping is not necessarily safer, it is just as dangerous. According to the American Heart Association, E-cigarettes have been linked to thousands of cases of serious lung injury, some resulting in death.

Higher nicotine

Some vapes deliver significantly more nicotine than standard cigarettes, leading to faster and more intense addiction.

Deep penetration

Aerosol particles are often finer than cigarette smoke, allowing toxins to penetrate deeper into the lung's smallest air sacs.

Superheated chemicals

Vaping cooks chemicals at high temperatures, creating new toxic compounds that are not found in traditional tobacco.

Immediate heart impact

Studies show vaping can decrease blood flow to the heart even at rest, whereas cigarette damage typically spikes under stress.

"Many patients believe that e-cigarettes are less harmful than traditional cigarettes, but they're actually just as dangerous, if not more so. E-cigarettes contain large amounts of both nicotine and harmful chemicals, including ultrafine particles that can enter the lungs and cause damage. Vaping liquids are also much less predictable than cigarette tobacco because they may contain an unknown mix of compounds, so there is a greater risk of developing inflammation and damaging your DNA and developing cancer in the long term," says Dr. Akshat Malik, Senior Consultant, Head & Neck Oncology, Apollo Hospital, Delhi.

Additionally, the marketing of vaping products often targets younger demographics, making them more appealing to adolescents. This may lead to early nicotine addiction and a greater likelihood of transitioning to traditional cigarettes later.

Implications of long-term use

"Chronic lung diseases, heart disease and possible cancer as a result of chemicals present in many e-liquid flavourings are all possible outcomes from prolonged use of vapes. In addition, they impair the body's ability to fight off infections or abnormal cell growth. Long-term dependence on nicotine could potentially exacerbate other medical problems, such as brain function, heart function, and metabolic function," adds Dr. Malik.

1. Chronic health issues

Long-term vaping may lead to chronic health issues similar to those experienced by long-time smokers, including respiratory problems, decreased lung function, and increased risk of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, diacetyl, a frequently used flavoured e-liquid to enhance the taste, can cause inflammation and may lead to permanent scarring in the smallest branches of the airways, known as popcorn lung.

2. Cardiovascular effects

Long-term nicotine exposure can lead to increased heart rate and higher blood pressure, heightening the risk of heart attacks and strokes.

3. Mental health risks

Studies indicate a correlation between nicotine addiction and mental health issues, including anxiety and depression. Long-term users may experience exacerbated symptoms or withdrawal-related stress.

If you want to quit vaping, identify triggers and seek professional help for effective results. Quitting vaping can be challenging, but with the right strategies and support, it's achievable. Remember that the sooner you quit, the better your overall health will be in the long run.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.