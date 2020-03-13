Worried About Getting Grey Hair Too Soon? Know The Causes And Tips For Prevention From Dermatologist

Premature greying of hair can be caused because of poor diet and excessive stress

Greying of hair occurs as a result of chronological ageing of hair. In most cases, it is a natural process which happens to everyone, irrespective of your ethnicity, race or gender. However, you get grey hair before the age of 25, it can be termed as premature greying of hair. According to dermatologist Dr Nidhi Singh Tandon, the exact cause of premature greying of hair is not known. It is known to be an interplay between genetic and environmental factors.

Premature greying of hair: Know the causes

Reactive oxygen species have been found to be a common cause of premature greying of hair, Dr Tandon says in her IGTV. When your hair is in anagen or active growing phase, it is at that time melanogenesis occurs. "This means that melanin is being formed by melanocytes or pigment producing cells. This results in formation of melanin or the black pigment which imparts colour to your hair," Dr Tandon explains.

During this process, she adds, oxidative stress occurs. Lack of antioxidants (through diet), results in death of melanocytes, which further leads to premature greying of hair.

Following are some reasons for oxidative stress in the body:

Damage caused by ultraviolet rays of the sun Air pollution Emotional stress Inflammatory and autoimmune disease

Premature greying of hair can be because of poor diet and deficiency. Deficiency of thyroid hormone, Vitamin B12 and Vitamin D, zinc, selenium, iron, copper can make your hair go grey before time. People with celiac disease can also experience premature greying of hair.

Premature greying of hair: Treatment

The way to deal with this condition is by treating the cause of grey hair. From hormone replacement therapy (for grey hair caused by hormone deficiency), to taking vitamin supplements (for grey hair caused by vitamin deficiency) you need to address the root cause of the problem to deal with it effectively.

Alongside, you can also go for hair dyes, which will not only add colour to your hair, but will also protect hair from UV damage.

Exposure to UV rays can lead to premature greying of hair

Photo Credit: iStock

Tips to prevent premature greying of hair in kids

1. Parents need to ensure that kids do not consume junk food in excess.

2. Try to give them a wholesome, balanced diet which is rich in protein, vitamins and all other essential nutrients.

3. Try to provide nutrition to kids from food alone. Consult a dermatologist in case you feel there's a need of supplements.

4. Stress plays an important role in determining your risk of premature greying. Stress management strategies are essential for your physical and mental health.

(Dr Nidhi Singh Tandon is a dermatologist at The Skin Art Clinic)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.