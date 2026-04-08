'Poshan Pakhwada 2026' To Focus On Boosting Early Brain Development

The government is set to celebrate the 8th edition of ‘Poshan Pakhwada', reaffirming the commitment to improving nutritional outcomes across the country. According to the Ministry of Women and Child Development, the Pakhwada from April 9-23 focuses on “Maximising Brain Development in the First Six Years of Life”, recognising that early childhood — particularly the first 1,000 days — is critical for brain development, physical growth, and overall well-being. Scientific evidence indicates that over 85 per cent of brain development occurs by the age of six, underscoring the importance of optimal nutrition, responsive caregiving, and early learning.

Underscoring the importance of nutrition, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emphasised that “a well-nourished child is the foundation of a strong nation. Poshan Abhiyaan is not just a government programme, but a people's movement to ensure holistic nutrition for every mother and child.”

The national launch of ‘Poshan Pakhwada 2026' will take place in Vigyan Bhavan, New Delhi, under the visionary leadership of Union Minister for Women and Child Development, Annpurna Devi, in the presence of Minister of State for Women and Child Development, Savitri Thakur.

The key focus areas under this year's theme include Maternal and Child Nutrition; Early Stimulation for Brain Development (0–3 years); Play-Based Education in Early Years (3–6 years); Role of Parents and Community in Minimising Screen Time; and Strengthening Anganwadi Centres through Community Participation – Enhancing infrastructure and service delivery through Jan Bhagidari and CSR.

During the Pakhwada, activities will be organised across states and Union Territories through Anganwadi Centers, with participation from mothers, caregivers, families, community institutions, and local bodies. These will include Poshan Panchayats, awareness sessions, early stimulation activities, play-based learning initiatives, and campaigns promoting healthy lifestyles and reduced screen time among young children, according to the government.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)