Pomegranate Juice: Know Impressive Health Benefits Of Drinking This Juice

Pomegranate is one of the healthiest fruits you should not miss. It is a bright red coloured fruit with tiny seeds. This fruit is loaded with fibre, potassium, vitamin C and much more. It is also rich in powerful plant components. Not just the fruit, pomegranate juice is also loaded with multiple health benefits. It can be a refreshing treat which is beneficial for your health as well. Packed juices often contain added sugar, salt and preservatives. Fresh pomegranate juice can be easily extracted at home from the fruits. According to studies, it can also help prevent the risk of certain cancers. In this article, here are some amazing health benefits of sipping this nutritious juice.

Pomegranate juice: Know the health benefits

1. Loaded with antioxidants

Pomegranate juice is loaded with strong antioxidant properties. According to research, this juice contains three times more antioxidants than green tea. Antioxidants protect your cells from free radicals and reduce oxidative stress.

2. Offers vitamin C

This juice is also loaded with vitamin C which can offer multiple benefits to your body. Vitamin C boosts skin health, supports immune function, helps in wound healing and much more. Other than pomegranate juice, citrus fruits are loaded with vitamin C.

3. Lowers blood pressure

High blood pressure can significantly increase the risk of heart disease. Diet plays a significant role in controlling blood pressure. According to the findings at Phytotherapy Research, drinking 150 ml of this juice for two weeks can significantly reduce blood pressure.

4. Beneficial in arthritis

Living with arthritis means, inflammation in joints with pain. Anti-inflammatory properties of pomegranate juice can help combat inflammation. But more intensive research is needed to elaborate on the effect.

5. Improves memory

As per findings, pomegranate juice can help boost memory and may also help fight Alzheimer's disease. This study was published in the Journal Neurobiol Dis.

Takeaway- It is important to seek expert advice to understand the quantity of pomegranate juice you can consume in a day especially those suffering from pre-existing conditions like high blood pressure, diabetes or others.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.