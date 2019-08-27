Pomegranates: Weight Loss And Other Reasons Why You Must Eat This Fruit Daily

Pomegranates are low in fat and can help in reducing inches

Highlights Pomegranate can help in treating constipation The fruit can reduce risk of cancer and heart disease It can help in improving gut health

All your childhood, your parents and grandparents must have told you numerous times about pomegranates and why they are amongst the healthiest fruits on this planet. Pomegranates are a powerhouse of nutrients like protein, fibre, Vitamin C, Vitamin K, folate and potassium. Pomegranates come with a thick, inedible skin. The inside of the fruit contains hundreds of red, juicy and edible seeds. Pomegranate seeds can either be eaten as is or be processed into pomegranate juice. Health experts recommend eating pomegranate (and all other fruits) rather than juicing them. However, if a new study is to be believed, then pomegranate juice can be healthy, especially for infants. The study, published in journal Plos One, can help in developing brains of infants.

As part of the study, researchers explored benefits of pomegranate juice during pregnancy. Preliminary findings from a clinical trial of expecting mothers whose babies were diagnosed with intrauterine growth restriction (IUGR) found that drinking pomegranate juice during pregnancy can have protective effect on babies. It can help in better brain development and brain connectivity in infants born to mothers who drank pomegranate juice daily, reports ANI.

Other health benefits of pomegranates that will convince you have them daily

Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal says that while pomegranates provide several benefits for the human body, juicing it is like "dumping out the whole fruit from your pantry. Juicing this super nutritious fruit extracts the pulp from it, leaving just a sugary substance in the glass," she says.

1. Eating pomegranates as a whole can have anti-inflammatory effects and can protect a human body from various diseases like type-2 diabetes, and obesity.

Pomegranates can regularise blood sugar levels and prevent type 2 diabetes

Photo Credit: iStock

2. Regular consumption of pomegranate helps in improving gut health, digestion, and keep bowel diseases at bay.

3. "Adding it in your daily diet will also assist in improvising and regulating the flow of blood," says Nmami.

4. Pomegranates are a great source of various vitamins and minerals that help in preventing cancer and heart disease.

5. Due to the high fibre content, it also helps in smoothening bowel movement which further helps in treating constipation.

6. Regular consumption of pomegranate up to 2 weeks helps in maintaining the blood pressure levels, says the Delhi-based nutritionist.

Pomegranates can help in keeping blood pressure under control

Photo Credit: iStock

According to Nmami, having a cup of pomegranate seeds daily up to 2 weeks will start to show some difference in your inches. "A cup of pomegranate only contains very little fat with the calorie count of approximately 174 and thus, promote weight loss."

She suggests the following 3 ways in which you can include pomegranates in your diet:

1. Salad touch: Sprinkle some of the seeds of pomegranate on your salad and consume it daily with your dinner or as your dinner.

2. The yogurt match-up: Adding seeds with plain yogurt is an effective way of eating pomegranate for weight loss.

3. The salsa dip: Pomegranate salsa in another yummy yet healthy way to include pomegranates in your diet.

(Nmami Agarwal is nutritionist at Nmami Life)

(With inputs from ANI)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

