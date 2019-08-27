Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS): 9 Early Signs And Symptoms You Must Not Ignore; Top Tips For Prevention

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) can cause difficulty in getting pregnant

Highlights Living with PCOS can increase risks of type 2 diabetes It can make you overweight and cause obesity Improving your lifestyle can help in reversing PCOS

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) is a condition characterised by cysts in the ovaries. It causes irregular periods as ovaries do not release eggs or ovulate regularly. The condition also releases high levels of male hormones in the body, which may result in excess facial or body hair. Ovaries become enlarged and get filled with fluid sacs or follicles that surround eggs. If you have any two of these features, you are likely to be diagnosed with PCOS. Unexpected weight gain and hormonal imbalance are other risks posed by PCOS.

Gynaecologists, nutritionists and health experts are of the opinion that PCOS is largely a lifestyle-related disease. Lack of exercise, poor eating habits, smoking, alcohol abuse and poor sleep can be some contributing factors of PCOS. In this article, we are going to talk about first signs of PCOS that can help you take appropriate measures to control and reverse it.

First signs of PCOS that you must not ignore

1. Irregular periods without a doubt are the first sign of PCOS. Irregular menstrual cycle featuring periods that come earlier than 21 days and later than 35 days in adults and 45 days in young teens, it may be a sign of PCOS.

Also read: PCOS Diet: How Insulin Resistance Plays A Role In Managing PCOS

2. Experiencing difficulty in getting pregnant is also a sign of PCOS. If you have been trying for too long, it might be a good option to get yourself diagnosed for it.

3. If you suddenly get oily skin or lots of acne, it may be one of the first signs of PCOS that must not be ignored.

PCOS can cause oily skin and acne

Photo Credit: iStock

4. Thinning of hair and hair loss are also signs of PCOS and must be taken seriously if it continues for a long period of time.

Also read: Do You Have PCOD? Here's Why You Need To Check Your Blood Sugar Levels; Expert Tips To Manage Both

5. Living with PCOS can increase risks of type 2 diabetes - a condition which causes higher than normal levels of blood sugar.

6. Mood swings and depression are also risk factors associated with PCOS. If you ignore PCOS for a long time, it may cause mood swings and depression which you may not be able to control. It can reduce your self-confidence and self-esteem to a great extent.

7. High blood pressure and high cholesterol are risk factors of PCOS. These conditions can increase risk of heart disease and stroke.

PCOS can increase risk of high blood pressure

Photo Credit: iStock

8. PCOS can make you overweight, which can result in sleep apnea-a condition characterised by breathing problems while sleeping.

9. Women who experience irregular or few periods - less than 3 to 4 periods in a year - for many years, are at risk of endometrial cancer or cancer of the womb lining.

Also read: Most Effective Weight Loss Tips For Women With PCOD

The most effective way to treat PCOS is by improving your lifestyle. Regular exercise and a healthy diet can help you with this and aid weight loss. Losing weight can be very helpful for women or girls with PCOS. Taking less stress is also very important. Sometimes, the very fact that you are excessively stressed may be the reason for a delayed or irregular menstrual cycle. Practice yoga and meditation to seek relief from stress and prevent PCOS.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.