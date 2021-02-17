PMS Symptoms: Learn How Intermittent Fasting Can Help In Easing PMS, From An Expert

Regular exercise and a healthy diet can help in easing PMS symptoms

For many women, handling premenstrual syndrome (PMS) can be a daunting task. PMS is referred to a group of changes that occur a few days before your menstrual cycle. It can affect you on many levels, including physical, mental, emotional and behavioural. A woman is most likely to get PMS symptoms one or two weeks before periods. Once the periods begin, the symptoms go away. Roughly, the symptoms of PMS include cramps, a bloated tummy, weight gain, mood swings, headaches, anxiety and depression.

Doctors usually don't know what causes PMS, but it is usually in women lead a poorer lifestyle that experience more severe kind of PMS. Tips like having soaked raisins and kesar (as recommended by nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar) can help in easing PMS symptoms.

Lifestyle tips to ease PMS symptoms

Dr Siddhant Bhargava, MBBS, Food, Lifestyle, Wellness shares a few remedies that can help in getting relief from symptoms of PMS. Here are they:

1. Start intermittent fasting on the days of PMS: To follow Intermittent fasting, you need to divide your day in two phases: the eating phase and the fasting phase. As the name suggests, you are required to eat only during the eating phase and fast during fasting phase. During the fasting phase, you are only allowed to drink water (not even tea or coffee). Your fasting phase can last for as long as you want: 10 hours, 12 hours, 14 hours or 16 hours. An easy way to follow intermittent fasting is having an early dinner by 8 pm latest. You can then begin your fast overnight and have your next meal accordingly. Dr Bhargava says that intermittent fasting can help in reducing bloating, a common PMS symptoms.

2. Cut back on carbs and salty foods: This again, is an effective tip to cut down on bloating associated with PMS.

Cut back on carbs and salty food to reduce PMS symptoms

3. Reduce your caffeine intake and drink more water: Cut back on caffeine if you find yourself too irritable and get mood swings during PMS. Dr Bhargava says that it is only going to make you more irritable. Drink more water as it will keep you hydrated and feeling fresh.

4. Eat foods rich in magnesium: Leafy green vegetables, dark chocolates and almonds are a few examples of foods rich in magnesium. These foods can help in reducing common PMS symptoms like irritability and cramps.

Besides, follow a healthy diet and exercise regularly. These two lifestyle habits can be beneficial for reducing PMS symptoms significantly. Cut back on smoking and alcohol as they can disturb sleep, cause weight gain and worsen PMS.

(Dr Siddhant Bhargava, MBBS, Food, Lifestyle, Wellness)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.