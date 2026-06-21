On the occasion of the 12th International Day of Yoga, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged people across the country to adopt yoga as a part of their daily lives, emphasising that it promotes healthy living, a healthy mind, and long-term well-being.

Addressing a huge gathering of Yoga enthusiasts at Red Road in central Kolkata on Sunday morning, the Prime Minister said that Yoga connects all and hence June 21 has become the biggest global function.

"I feel so happy that the people of Kolkata today have overwhelmingly participated in that global festival. Remember, Yoga ensures that ageing does not impact the working potential of human beings. So, if you adopt Yoga as part of your daily life and also a part of your family, at your fifties you will feel as if you are in your thirties and in your seventies you will feel that you are in your forties," the Prime Minister said.

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister also narrated the rich connection between Yoga and Bengal and more specially how Swami Vivekananda took Yoga to the global platform.

"Swamiji, in 1893, said that Yoga is the only way to liberation. He said that Yoga is joy and love. Swamiji then spoke about the development of mind and body through Yoga. This Yoga is the old culture of West Bengal," the Prime Minister said.

According to him, it would be wrong to think that one needs Yoga just for his or her own well-being. "Yoga also has a bigger role to play in building a beautiful future. So do not confine Yoga to a special day or a special occasion. Let it be a part of your daily life," PM Modi said.

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister spoke about the necessity to combine Yoga with moderate living. "Even in the Bhagwat Geeta, Lord Shri Krishna said that Yoga should be combined with moderate eating, work, and sleep, and only then life will become beautiful," the Prime Minister.

Sharing glimpses of the event on his social media platform X, Prime Minister Modi wrote, "From physical wellness to inner peace, yoga enriches every aspect of life. Delighted to join this year's celebrations in Kolkata."

Also present on the occasion was the new and ninth West Bengal Chief Minister, Suvendu Adhikari. Speaking on the occasion, CM Adhikari said that despite Yoga having its roots in Bengal, there were deliberate attempts in the past to cut off those toots from daily life.

"Today is an auspicious occasion. Hence, I do not want to recollect why these attempts to isolate Yoga from the daily life of people in West Bengal was done. In the past, the state government had no involvement in this initiative in West Bengal. I don't even want to say why it was not. This time, the people of West Bengal have taken a historic decision. So, this time the International Yoga Day is being celebrated in West Bengal. I think more than one crore people in Bengal will participate in this event," the Chief Minister said.

The speeches were followed by a Yoga session where both the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister participated.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)