Planning Your Baby's Diet? Nutritionist Shares Foods That Should Be Avoided In The First Year

Feeding a baby during their first year is one of the most important aspects of early childhood care. While breast milk or formula remains the primary source of nutrition for infants, the gradual introduction of solid foods requires careful attention to safety and nutritional value.

Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal explains that not all foods are suitable for babies under one year. Their digestive systems are still developing, and certain ingredients can pose health risks or lead to choking hazards.

In a post shared on Instagram, she offers clear guidance on what foods should be avoided to ensure a baby's healthy and safe development during this critical stage. Agarwal writes, "Your baby's first year is not the time to 'just taste everything.' It's the time to protect their gut, brain, and future habits."

Foods To Avoid In Your Baby's First Year

1. Honey

Honey is strictly avoided for babies under one year as it can carry spores of Clostridium botulinum. "A baby's immature gut can't handle it, a rare but life-threatening illness, infant botulism," the nutritionist shares.

2. Sugar

Processed sugars can have lasting negative effects on a baby's development. "Early exposure wires your baby's taste buds to prefer sweet foods, increasing the risk of picky eating, obesity, and poor dental health later," she adds.

3. Fried Foods

Deep-frying introduces unhealthy trans fats that are difficult for babies' immature digestive systems to process. "They can irritate the gut, displace nutrient-dense foods and burden your baby's still-developing digestive system," Agarwal mentions.

4. Fruit Juice

It is recommended to avoid juice entirely for babies under one year. It is high in sugar and lacks fibre.

The goal is not restriction. It is building a clean foundation for lifelong health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.