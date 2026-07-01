Every year on July 1, India celebrates National Doctors' Day to honour the dedication and service of doctors who work tirelessly to keep people healthy. The day is observed in memory of the renowned physician and former West Bengal Chief Minister, Dr. Bidhan Chandra Roy. The day is also an opportunity to thank doctors for their commitment, compassion and selfless service, especially during difficult situations such as emergencies, disease outbreaks and natural disasters.

On the occasion of National Doctors' Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings to doctors across the country. He took to X (formerly Twitter) and praised doctors for their hard work, compassion and commitment, describing them as the backbone of India's healthcare system. He said their tireless efforts, often under challenging conditions, have earned the trust and gratitude of millions. His message also highlighted the important role doctors play in creating a healthier and stronger India.

India's Expanding Healthcare Network

The Prime Minister also pointed out that India has made remarkable progress in strengthening its healthcare system over the last ten years. One of the biggest achievements has been the rapid expansion of medical education across the country. The number of medical colleges has more than doubled, providing greater opportunities for students who dream of becoming doctors.

Along with the increase in medical colleges, the number of undergraduate (MBBS) and postgraduate medical seats has also grown significantly. This expansion is helping India prepare a larger and more skilled healthcare workforce. More trained doctors mean better medical services for people living in cities as well as remote and rural areas.

"Over the last decade, India has made significant strides in strengthening our healthcare ecosystem. The number of medical colleges has more than doubled, while undergraduate and postgraduate medical seats have expanded substantially. This unprecedented growth is creating greater opportunities for aspiring doctors, building a stronger healthcare workforce and ensuring that quality medical care reaches every corner of the country," he wrote.

On Doctors' Day, greetings to our dedicated doctors, whose hard work, compassion and commitment form the backbone of India's healthcare system. Their tireless efforts, often in the most challenging circumstances, have earned the trust and gratitude of countless people.



Over the… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 1, 2026

Doctors At The Heart Of Viksit Bharat

As India moves towards the goal of becoming a developed nation, or Viksit Bharat, doctors will continue to play a central role in improving the country's health. Their contribution goes beyond treating illnesses. They are also promoting preventive healthcare by encouraging regular health check-ups, vaccinations, healthy lifestyles and early diagnosis of diseases.

Doctors are also contributing to medical research, adopting new technologies and supporting innovations that make healthcare more effective. Their efforts help improve treatment methods while making quality healthcare more affordable and accessible for everyone. By combining knowledge, technology and compassionate care, doctors are helping build a stronger healthcare system for the future.

In his post, he wrote, "As we work towards building a Viksit Bharat, our doctors will continue to play a pivotal role in promoting preventive healthcare, advancing medical research, embracing innovation and delivering affordable, accessible healthcare for all."

To further support public health, the government has launched the Aarogya Setu 2.0, an upgraded version of the Aarogya Setu app. The new platform is expected to offer improved digital health services, better access to health-related information and enhanced support for citizens. Aarogya Setu 2.0 aims to make health services more accessible and convenient.

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