PCOS Management: 4 Points That Women With PCOS Must Note

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) is a condition which affects women during her childbearing years. It affects hormone levels in women, where the affected ones produce higher than normal amounts of male hormones. The hormonal imbalance results them to skip their menstrual periods and causes difficulty in conceiving. Some of the classic symptoms of PCOS are facial hair growth or hair growth on the body. It causes cysts in woman's ovaries, which are the reproductive organs which produce oestrogen and progesterone.

Diet and lifestyle changes have been found to be effective for managing PCOS. Weight loss, low-calorie diet and regular exercise can be helpful. According to MayoClinic, shedding even 5% of your body weight can help in improving PCOS. Weight loss can also improve effectiveness of PCOS medications.

Here are 4 points that women with PCOS must take note of

A healthy lifestyle is a must if you want to get rid of PCOS symptoms. Besides, take note of these points to reduce your risk and prevent the condition form getting worse:

1. Understand family history

While the exact cause of PCOS is unknown, there are chances that the condition may run in families. If women in your family have had PCOS or history of irregular periods or infertility, the condition may affect you too.

2. Track your periods

Changes in menstrual cycle can be indicative of health problems. It is a good habit to keep a record of your menstrual cycles after you get your first period. Keep a track of the days you bleed, what your flow is like, whether it is light or heavy. There are numerous period tracking apps that you can download on your smartphone, for this purpose.

Keep a track of your periods, days of bleeding and nature of flow

3. Maintain a healthy weight

Whether or not you have PCOS, maintaining a healthy weight is important. Eat a balanced diet and make sure that you are regular at exercising. Manage your stress levels and get good sleep regularly. Say no to smoking and alcohol. All of these measures can go a long way in terms of managing PCOS.

4. Take care of your mental health

Women with PCOS have been found to be at higher risk of depression, anxiety disorder and eating disorder. Acne, excess facial hair, weight gain and infertility can affect your self-esteem and poor mental health. Stress can worsen PCOS symptoms. Seek professional help if needed.

