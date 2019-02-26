Parents, These Simple Things Can Help Improve Your Child's Performance During Exams

Health is something which is extremely important during exam time.

With lakhs of students across the country appearing for annual exams, health will probably be the last thing on the minds of both students and parents. Whereas, health is something which is all the more important during exam time. Exams are quite stressful both for the parents and students. Children during these days tend to study for long hours, miss on sleep and remain inactive during exams. Students might also indulge in junk or unhealthy food while studying for their exams. However, right food and drink can energize your system, improve your memory and concentration during long exam hours. On the other hand, wrong dietary choices can make children feel sluggish and jittery. Follow these simple tips below which can help your child perform better!

Have a look at the following diet and nutrition tips for the betterment of your child:

1. Do not skip meals, especially breakfast

Despite brain being one of the smallest organs in the body, it uses up to 20% of the energy we need every day. Keeping a steady supply of glucose (energy) throughout the day, will ensure that the child does not lose concentration during both during study and exam times. Breakfast gives the energy we need to face the day, as well as some essential vitamins and minerals. Some healthy breakfasts could be whole eggs, fruit smoothie, quinoa, sandwich and oatmeal.

2. Vegetables and fruits

Vegetables and fruits are packed full of vitamins, minerals, nutrients, including fibre, which can help in increasing immunity and are beneficial for the overall health of the body. Fiber in fruits and vegetables also helps to maintain gut health. All the more, fruits are handy and children can easily eat them even while studying. For a nutritious evening or mid day snack you can give your child a fruit or a vegetable smoothie with nuts and yoghurt.

3. Avoid heavy and fatty foods

Parents should avoid giving their children foods that are oily. Fats take longer to digest and the child might feel sleepy or sluggish while studying or even during exams. Instead nutritious foods like whole grains like wheat, rice, corn flour that are easy to digest and loaded with valuable antioxidants instead. They also have decent amounts of fibre and protein. Also, try to eliminate processed foods and sweetened beverages.

4. Healthy snacks

Instead of heavy meals, the child should always go for light meals and some healthy snacks in between the meals. These snacks could be fruit smoothie, a handful of nuts specially walnuts as they are excellent for brain health. Then other snacks could be a boiled egg or may be a slice of cheese.

5. Limit the intake of caffeine

Generally, students take more of caffeine in order to stay awake and energetic. Some also believe that helps improve your concentration. But too much of it will leave you dehydrated. Therefore, you should limit the intake of caffeine.

