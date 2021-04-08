Our Expert Shares All The Amazing Reasons Why You Must Eat Mangoes This Season

Mangoes are loaded with fibre and vitamin C

Highlights Mangoes can help you keep digestive issues at bay

Vitamin C in mangoes can help you boost immunity

Mangoes can also help improve digestives issues

The summer season is also known as the mango season. Mango is a delicious and juicy fruit that you cannot afford to miss this summer. Not just the pleasant taste, it can also provide you with plenty of health benefits. This summer fruit is well packed with nutrients that can boost your health in more ways than one. Being high in fibre and low in calories, mangoes are perfect for your weight loss diet too. Other than vitamin C, you can also receive essential nutrients like folate, protein, vitamin B6, vitamin A, potassium, magnesium and much more by adding mangoes to your diet. Nutritionist and fitness expert Munmun Ganeriwal took to Instagram to share some impressive reasons why you should not miss this fruit.

Mango health benefits: Know them all

1. Helpful for diabetics and weight watchers

Mango has a low GI score therefore it is safe for diabetics to consume mangoes. "Mango is not only safe for diabetics but highly recommended as it delivers sustained energy without spiking the blood sugar levels," Ganeriwal says.

Mango is also weight loss friendly as it is fat-free, cholesterol-free and does not make you fat even if you eat it every day. It is also loaded with soluble fibre which can keep you satisfied for longer and keep hunger pangs at bay.

Diabetics can enjoy mangoes safely

Photo Credit: iStock

2. Beneficial in PCOD

According to Ganeriwal, mangoes are rich in vitamin B6. It can help you regulate hormones and reduce PMS.

Also read: Should Diabetics Eat Mangoes? Do They Cause Weight Gain? Luke Coutinho's Word On It

3. Improves blood pressure and thyroid conditions

Mangoes are rich in nutrients like potassium, magnesium and vitamin C that can help you improve blood pressure. Magnesium in mango is also beneficial for those suffering from thyroid-related issues.

Also read: Can I Eat Mangoes If I Am Trying To Lose Weight? Know A Nutritionist's Reply

4. Aids in digestion

Mangoes are loaded with dietary fibre and water content that can help keep your digestion healthy. Fibre can ensure healthy bowel movements and prevent constipation. This juicy fruit also contains digestive enzymes.

High fibre foods can help keep constipation at bay

Photo Credit: iStock

5. Helps fight skin problems

Vitamin A in mango makes it your skin's best friend. It helps fight acne and provides anti-ageing properties. Vitamin C also promotes collagen production that improves hair and skin health.

Also read: Diabetes: These Leaves Can Lower Your Blood Sugar Levels Effectively; Learn How To Use Them

How and when to eat mangoes?

"Soak mangoes in water for 30 mins before eating and enjoy between 11 am-5 pm," says Ganeriwal.

This mango season do not miss the king of fruits and the many benefits it can offer.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.