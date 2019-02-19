Our Expert Nutritionist Shares The Simplest Trick To Eat Fewer Calories And Lose Weight!

Adequate protein can help in building lean muscle.

Proteins are an extremely important nutrient for weight loss and better health. A diet high in proteins can help boost metabolism, reduces appetite and changes several weight-regulating hormones. Protein is a wonder nutrient which can help you lose weight and belly fat really quickly. Including high quantities of proteins in your diet can actually increase the levels of the satiety (appetite-reducing) hormones GLP-1, peptide YY and cholecystokinin, while reducing your levels of the hunger hormone ghrelin. By reducing the intake of carbs and fats and eating more of proteins, you tend to reduce the hunger hormone and boost several satiety hormones. This leads to managing your appetite and this is the main reason protein helps you lose weight.

Proteins also slow down the process of digestion making us feel more satisfied and less likely to eat in the next meal. If this happens for multiple days you tend to eat few calories and can help with weight loss. When you lose weight, your body loses both muscle and fat. Adequate protein can also help in building lean muscle.

Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal said, "We all are listening since decade that including good sources of protein in our diet is amongst the crucial dietary habits as it supports our muscling building and bone strengthening which is also found in every cell of the body. But is it only aspect to include protein in our diet? Well, there's lot more to know when it comes to the benefits of including good sources of protein in the diet. Protein is composition of amino acids- building blocks of life which means it carry various body functions, makes you feel fuller for long time, helps in repairing tissues and make you eat lesser calories completely."

You must include these protein-rich foods in your diet for quick weight loss:

1. Eggs: Whole eggs are an amazing source of protein. Packed with protein, eggs provide you with the right kind of nutrition and will help you lose weight. People trying to lose weight can eat eggs in their breakfast or an evening snack.

Photo Credit: iStock

2. Chicken: Chicken is lean protein that can help you feel energetic all day long. Protein from chicken can also help you build muscle mass. You can add chicken slices to your salads, soups or simply make a chicken dish.

3. Cottage cheese: At times, you crave for a nourishing evening snack. Well, cottage cheese can be a perfect option if you are on a weight loss program. This is because it is protein and calcium rich. You can simply slice some cottage cheese into cubes, sprinkle some salt and black pepper on it and eat it raw. Add it to your sandwiches or salads.

4. Quinoa: The pseudo-cereal which is a great source of protein because it has all the nine amino acids. Fibre and protein content in quinoa make it an ideal weight-loss friendly food. Add some vegetables to your quinoa for that extra nutritional boost.

5. Nuts and seeds: Nuts and seeds are a great way to add protein to your diet. They provide decent amounts of protein and are perfect for snacking. They are rich in healthy fats and are beneficial for maintaining a healthy heart and boosting immunity. Not only a good source of protein nuts and seeds have essential nutrients like fiber, minerals, vitamin E, complex carbs and omega-3 fatty acids.

6. Chickpeas: Garbanzo beans or chickpeas are packed with proteins and dietary fiber. This makes it perfect for people who are trying to lose weight. The fiber in chickpeas promotes fullness and aids in digestion. Chickpeas also help in lowering cholesterol levels.

7. Tofu: Since tofu is made from soybeans, it contains a good amount of protein containing all the essential amino acids. It is a great for people who are vegan or vegetarian. In addition, soya protein benefits your heart.

Photo Credit: iStock

(Nmami Agarwal is a celebrity nutritionist)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.