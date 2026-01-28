Only 2 Nipah Virus Cases Reported In West Bengal Since December: Central Body Confirms

It has been observed that speculative and incorrect figures regarding Nipah Virus Disease (NiVD) cases are being circulated in certain sections of the media, according to a release issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

In this context, it is clarified that, as per reports received from the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), only two confirmed cases of Nipah Virus Disease have been reported from West Bengal from December last year to date.

Following confirmation of these two cases, the Government of India, in close coordination with the Government of West Bengal, promptly initiated comprehensive public health measures in accordance with established protocols.

A total of 196 contacts linked to the confirmed cases have been identified, traced, monitored, and tested. All traced contacts have been found asymptomatic and have tested negative for Nipah Virus Disease, the release read.

Enhanced surveillance, laboratory testing, and field investigations were undertaken through coordinated efforts by Central and State health agencies, ensuring the timely containment of cases. No additional Nipah Virus Disease cases have been detected so far.

The situation is under constant monitoring, and all necessary public health measures are in place.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare advises the public and media to rely only on verified information released by official sources and to refrain from spreading unverified or speculative reports.

Meanwhile, Dr Rajeev Jayadevan, Ex-President of IMA Cochin and Convener of the Research Cell, Kerala, on Monday warned that the Nipah virus spreads from bats to humans and can cause severe illness with a high death rate, stressing the importance of early detection to prevent further spread.

In a video message, Jayadevan said, "Nipah virus circulates freely among bats, and they don't seem to die from it. But when human beings come into contact with bats, either directly or indirectly, the virus may accidentally jump into man, the virus can cause a severe form of brain infection or pneumonia, both of which carry a very high fatality rate. The death rate from Nipah can range from 73 per cent to 91 per cent."

"The initial symptoms are fever, body ache, headache, but in people who develop brain infection after that, they may get seizures or epilepsy, confusion, paralysis or coma. The symptoms are similar to those of other types of brain infection caused by other viruses. Sometimes a diagnosis of Nipah can be missed because it is not specifically tested for. The problem with Nipah is that it can also spread from patient to patient. So it's extremely important to identify the first patient who develops the infection," he added.

