Onam 2018: History, Significance And Healthy Foods You Can Eat This Onam Sadya

Onam 2018: The healthy guide to celebrate Onam

One of the significant festivals of Kerela; Onam is round the corner! Onam is an ancient festival, celebrated to mark the harvest season depicting the end of monsoons. The celebrations began on 15th August and will end on 25th August. It celebrates the homecoming of Asura King Mahabali from Patal Lok, whose era was considered the golden time of Kerala. All the Malayalees get together with all the exuberance and ecstasy. An important part of the celebrations is the sumptuous meal called Onam Sadya or Onam Sadhya where up to 26 dishes usually vegetarian are prepared and served on a banana leaf. The feast is to be consumed with the hands while sitting on the floor cross-legged. The festival is eagerly awaited by everyone.

Onam 2018: Celebrate Onam without compromising your health



This Onam do not compromise on your health and try these healthy dishes:

1. Rice: The main item of Onam Sadhya is rice. It is always the semi polished brown Kerala or red rice which is used. The brown rice is not only delicious than the polished rice but is also very nutritious. It is a powerhouse of all the essential nutrients. On the other hand, brown rice is always a healthier option than the normal white rice. It is loaded with fiber, protein and selenium.

Onam Sadhya: The main item of Onam sadhya is rice



2. Sambar: It is one of the most loved dishes in the South Indian cuisine. This flavorsome dish is a lentil based stew made up of vegetables like tomato, potato, carrots, onions, peas and other spices as seasonings. Almost every vegetable added to the dish can make it all the more healthier. Lentils as we all know are a good source of proteins. The dish is rich in fiber which helps in the digestive system.

3. Rasam: Usually accompanied with every dish, it is a watery dish with tamarind based juice and tomato as essential ingredients. Chili pepper, cumin and other flavored herbs also goes into the dish. The spices in the dish ensure the smooth metabolism by removing all the toxins from the body and thereby helping in weight loss. It is generally spicy and is best known for aiding digestion and eases the bowel movement. The dish is rich in iron, calcium, copper and magnesium.

4. Avial: The dish is considered to be an essential part of Onam Sadya. The coconut base dish is a thick preparation made with a mixture of vegetables. The dish is seasoned with coconut oil and curry leaves. You can use any vegetable available in the market to make this dish. The dish is packed with the essential vitamins and minerals.

Avial dish is primarily seasoned with grated coconut



5. Thoran: It is a dry vegetable dish made with vegetables like peas, green beans, raw jack fruit, carrots, or cabbage along with grated coconut. Vegetables along with the flavour of coconut make the dish healthy yet tasty. The dish has all the vital nutrients like iron, proteins, fiber, vitamins and contains anti-oxidant properties as well. Steamed rice goes well with this dish.

Happy Onam 2018 !

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.