Kerala's 12-Day Onam Festivities See Rs 818 Crore Liquor Boom

The Onam season has been a significant revenue boost for the state-owned KSBC.

As Onam celebrations spread across Kerala, the state-run BEVCO, has reported record-breaking liquor sales, underscoring the central role spirits play in marking one of the state's most beloved festivals.

During the festival, liquor sales reached an all-time high, highlighting the significance of alcohol in the state's celebrations.

Over the 12-day festival period, Rs 818.21 crore worth of liquor was sold, surpassing last year's figures of Rs 809.25 crore during the same period, according to officials here on Wednesday.

Uthradam, the day before Thiruvonam, witnessed a flurry of activity at the Kerala State Beverages Corporation (KSBC) outlets, with a number of them posting remarkable figures.

A notable shift occurred as the Kerala State Beverages Corporation Ltd (BEVCO) outlet in Asramam, Kollam district, which achieved top sales of Rs 115.41 lakh, marking it as the highest-grossing outlet on Uthradam day.

The outlet in Asramam managed to outperform Chalakudy's outlet in Thrissur district, which has traditionally held the top spot for several years.

Close to it was the Karunagappally outlet, also in Kollam district, which recorded sales of Rs 115.03 lakh, securing second position.

Chalakudy, which had long reigned as the leader in sales, was pushed to the third position with Rs 104.48 lakh in sales on the same day.

"Everyone expected Chalakudy to become the leader in sales but surprisingly, Asramam outlet registered the highest sales," Harshita Attaluri, Managing Director of KSBC, told PTI.

Although sales during this year's Onam season were high, she said that sales on Uthradam day were lower this year compared to last year.

On Uthradam day in 2023, sales amounted to Rs 715.97 crore, but this year, they dropped to Rs 704.06 crore.

Additionally, two outlets crossed Rs 90 lakh in daily sales, while eight outlets had sales exceeding Rs 80 lakh on Uthradam day.

The liquor shops under the KSBC remain closed on Thiruvonam day, so people stock up on liquor in advance with their purchases on Uthradam day, leading to a surge in sales.

According to cumulative sales figures from September 6 to 17, an outlet in Tirur in Malappuram district topped the list with sales of over Rs 5.59 crore.

Karunagappally outlet, which ranked second in Uthradam day sales, also secured the second spot in cumulative sales, with liquor sales worth over Rs 5.14 crore.

The Powerhouse Road outlet under Menamkulam Warehouse in Thiruvananthapuram took third place, registering sales of Rs 5.01 crore.

To meet the increasing demand during the Onam season, the Corporation's warehouses were well-stocked.

With the Christmas season approaching, the Corporation will soon begin replenishing their warehouses for the upcoming festivities, officials said.

