Obesity In Women: Understanding Dangers Of Excess Fat In Women And How To Maintain Healthy Weight

A healthy weight is the weight that is appropriate for your body type in terms of height, size, and other parameters. Being healthy for your weight entails following a healthy diet, getting enough exercise, getting enough sleep, and controlling your stress but maintaining a healthy weight is critical for bones, muscles, the brain, the heart, and other organs to work properly for many years. Excess weight has a negative impact on nearly every facet of health and in women this can impact reproductive and pulmonary function to cognition and mood. Obesity in women raises the risk of a number of severe and fatal illnesses, including diabetes, heart disease, breast cancer, POS, pregnancy issues and several malignancies. Obesity reduces the quality and lifespan while also raising healthcare expenses at the individual, national, and global levels.

How does obesity impact women?

Fat cells, particularly those near the waist, produce hormones and other compounds that cause inflammation. Although inflammation is a necessary component of the immune system and a part of the healing process, it can lead to a range of health issues. Inflammation can make the body less receptive to insulin and alter how fats and carbs are metabolised, resulting in increased blood sugar levels and, eventually, diabetes and its numerous problems. Obesity raises the risk of a variety of malignancies in women, including PCOS, postmenopausal breast cancer and endometrial cancer and pregnancy complications such as gestational diabetes, preeclampsia, needing a caesarean delivery (C-section), blood clots, heavier bleeding than normal after delivery, premature birth, miscarriage, stillbirth, and brain and spinal cord defects.

What are the factors of Obesity?

Obesity is commonly caused by the following: genetics, age, hormonal changes, and pregnancy, since weight accumulated during pregnancy can be difficult to get rid of. Prader-Willi syndrome is an uncommon illness that causes increased appetite during birth. PCOS (polycystic ovarian syndrome) is a disorder characterised by an imbalance of female reproductive hormones. Cushing syndrome is characterised by excessive cortisol levels (the stress hormone in your system) combined with hypothyroidism (underactive thyroid), a disease in which the thyroid gland does not generate enough of several key hormones. Osteoarthritis (OA) and other disorders that cause discomfort and may limit exercise.

Overweight and Obesity Management Tips:

Follow a healthy eating plan with less calories - such as 1,200 to 1,500 calories per day for women. A low-calorie diet rich in a range of healthful foods will provide you with the nutrients you require to stay healthy.

- such as 1,200 to 1,500 calories per day for women. A low-calorie diet rich in a range of healthful foods will provide you with the nutrients you require to stay healthy. It's critical to maintain weight, get regular exercise - make sure you exercise for at least 30 minutes five days a week, if not every day. You should avoid slouching or sitting for long periods of time. Every 20 minutes, try to move around for 3-5 minutes, walk or stretch to ease physical strain and any mental tension. This will also help in the circulation of blood throughout the body.

- make sure you exercise for at least 30 minutes five days a week, if not every day. You should avoid slouching or sitting for long periods of time. Every 20 minutes, try to move around for 3-5 minutes, walk or stretch to ease physical strain and any mental tension. This will also help in the circulation of blood throughout the body. Intermittent fasting is a weight-loss and health-promoting practise that is gaining popularity. Alternate-day fasting is consuming no more than one-fourth of one's daily caloric demands, followed by a "fed day," or a day of unlimited eating.

that is gaining popularity. Alternate-day fasting is consuming no more than one-fourth of one's daily caloric demands, followed by a "fed day," or a day of unlimited eating. Hydrate -Remember to take care of yourself by staying hydrated. Dehydration may make us feel awful, and it also prevents our bodies from working effectively, so drink plenty!

-Remember to take care of yourself by staying hydrated. Dehydration may make us feel awful, and it also prevents our bodies from working effectively, so drink plenty! Here are a few suggestions for eating healthier : Vegetables should make up half of your plate. Refined grains like white bread, pasta, and rice should be replaced with whole grains like whole wheat bread, brown rice, and oatmeal.

: Vegetables should make up half of your plate. Refined grains like white bread, pasta, and rice should be replaced with whole grains like whole wheat bread, brown rice, and oatmeal. Consume lean protein sources including chicken, fish, beans, and soy. Reduce your consumption of fried foods, fast foods, and sugary snacks.

sources including chicken, fish, beans, and soy. Reduce your consumption of fried foods, fast foods, and sugary snacks. Avoid junk food and sugary drinks - Sugary drinks, including sodas and juice, should be avoided and better to limit alcohol consumption it will help in reducing the risk of developing type 2 diabetes, heart diseases etc.

- Sugary drinks, including sodas and juice, should be avoided and better to limit alcohol consumption it will help in reducing the risk of developing type 2 diabetes, heart diseases etc. Focus on the things you can alter - While certain things in life are beyond your control, make the most of what you do have. This entails taking control of your health and emotions. You'll be successful in your ambitions once you know the power is in your hands.

- While certain things in life are beyond your control, make the most of what you do have. This entails taking control of your health and emotions. You'll be successful in your ambitions once you know the power is in your hands. Reward yourself- Instead of rewarding yourself with pizza for meeting your weight-loss goals, try constructing a jar to store money in. Every time you exercise, add a dollar to your account and use it to fund a trip or a non-food gift for yourself. Perhaps a new dress as well!

Maintaining a healthy weight can help you avoid various consequences such as type 2 diabetes and high blood pressure. Consult your doctor about increasing your physical activity, eating a healthy diet and seeing a therapist as obesity may have an impact on both your physical and emotional health.

But remember to enjoy the small pleasures in life, such as the sun on your face, birds chirping in the trees, or anything else that makes you happy. It simply takes a few moments to focus on these things, but it will make you happier and healthier in the long run! So, ladies, look after yourself and your inner lady.

(Dr. Manjunath Malige, Chief Endocrinologist and Diabetologist, Aster RV Hospital)

