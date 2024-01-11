Nutritionist's Top 3 Tips For Adding Supplements Into Your Routine

Calcium and vitamin D supplements are commonly used to support bone health

In today's fast-paced world, maintaining a balanced and nutritious diet can be challenging. Our busy lifestyles, coupled with factors like processed foods and nutrient-depleted products, may contribute to gaps in our nutritional intake. This is where supplements play a crucial role in supporting our overall health and well-being. Choosing good-quality supplements from trustworthy brands is crucial to get the most benefits without any risks. In her latest Instagram story, Nutritionist Lovneet Batra shared some valuable tips on effectively incorporating supplements into our routine.

3 tips while taking your supplements

1. Timing matters

Take fat-soluble vitamins (A, D, E, K) with meals for better absorption. These vitamins are better absorbed when taken with food, as the presence of dietary fats during digestion aids their absorption. This strategic approach aligns with the body's natural processes, ensuring that these essential fat-soluble nutrients are effectively utilized for various physiological functions.

2. Avoid Calcium and Iron together

They can inhibit each other's absorption. Calcium, often obtained from dairy or supplements, can impede the absorption of iron, leading to potential deficiencies.

3. Vitamin C with Iron

Vitamin C enhances the absorption of non-heme iron found in plant foods. This combination forms a strategic dietary approach, facilitating the body's ability to absorb and utilize iron effectively. This insight is especially valuable for people following vegetarian or vegan diets, where plant-based iron sources play a vital role in meeting nutritional needs.

How are supplements useful?

1. Filling nutritional gaps ​​​​​​

Supplements provide a convenient way to fill in nutritional gaps that may exist in your diet. They can ensure you get essential vitamins, minerals, and other nutrients that might be lacking in the foods you eat.

2. Meeting specific nutrient needs

Some people may have specific dietary restrictions, preferences, or health conditions that make it challenging to get the required nutrients from food alone. Supplements offer a targeted way to meet these specific nutrient needs.

3. Enhancing athletic performance

Athletes and those engaging in regular physical activity may require higher levels of certain nutrients. Supplements, such as protein powders or specific vitamins, can support muscle recovery and overall performance.

4. Managing health conditions

Certain health conditions may lead to increased nutrient requirements or difficulty in nutrient absorption. Supplements can play a role in managing these conditions by providing the necessary nutrients in a more concentrated form.

5. Promoting bone health

Calcium and vitamin D supplements are commonly used to support bone health, especially in people who may have difficulty getting sufficient amounts from their diet or sun exposure.

As people age, their nutritional needs may change. Supplements can be tailored to address age-related deficiencies and support overall health in different life stages. However, supplements should complement a balanced and nutritious diet rather than serve as a substitute for whole foods.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.