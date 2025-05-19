Nutritionist's 'SIMPLE' Rule For Healthy Eating Is A Game-Changer

If you have ever stared at your kitchen counter, overwhelmed by the idea of eating healthy, you are not alone. Between busy schedules, confusing diet trends, and the constant guilt of not doing "enough," the idea of healthy living can feel like an uphill climb. But what if someone told you that you don't need a fancy grocery list, a new meal plan every week, or a hardcore fitness routine to get healthier?

Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal just did exactly that, and in the most refreshingly doable way. In her latest Instagram video, Nmami Agarwal breaks it down for her followers, "Want to eat healthy, but you are overwhelmed? Let me tell you a simple way, literally simple," she says, before diving into her easy-to-remember acronym: SIMPLE.

Here's what it stands for, as explained in her video:

S - Eat seasonal food: "Our nature knows the best."

I - Include a variety of food items: "Please do not eat the same sabzi and fruit if you can."

M - Mind on the portion size: "You really do not need to overeat to feel full."

P - Protein in each and every meal: "Now Indian meals are underrated so make sure you eat protein in each and every meal."

L - Less sugar: "Hidden sugar is everywhere."

E - "Eat when you are hungry, not when you are bored."

"Now stick to this SIMPLE rule and see how healthy things become more sustainable," she says.

Elaborating further, she explains the science and sense behind each point:

Seasonal foods - "They're fresher, more nutrient-dense, and easier to digest. Also, nature has mood seasonal foods to nourish our body with specific vitamins needed to face that season, so it is more bioavailable and the body is more prepared to absorb it."

Include variety to your plate - "More colours = more nutrients. Every colour of the food has a different nutrient or phytochemical, a routine of eating the same thing everyday might not become healthy for you."

Mind your portions - "Not too much, not too little. Overeating happens when we are eating too fast or can't visualise our appetite. Too much means the body can't digest it, too little means the body stores it."

Protein in every meal - "To stay full and support metabolism. Protein is underrated and needs to be added in every meal. Not only does it give you muscle-building energy, but also helps satiety."

Less sugar during the day - "Especially added and hidden sugars. We generally don't realise how much of the food we are eating, or processed snacks, or even supplements for some have sugar in them. Let's make a conscious effort to reduce the sugar."

Eat only when you are truly hungry - "Not just bored or stressed. Understand your hunger pangs and feed them mindfully."

"These small changes, when done consistently, can lead to sustainable weight loss, better energy, and improved mood," she advised. "Start with one. Then another. Simple habits, big results."

So, the next time you feel paralysed at the thought of getting healthier, remember Nmami Agarwal's rule: just keep it SIMPLE.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.