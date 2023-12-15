Nutritionist Shares Tips To Help Stabilise Sugar Levels During Pregnancy

High-fibre foods are beneficial during pregnancy as they help regulate digestion

Maintaining stable sugar levels during pregnancy is beneficial for both the mother and baby. Fluctuations in blood sugar levels, especially high levels, can increase the risk of complications such as gestational diabetes, preeclampsia, preterm birth, and macrosomia (a condition where the baby is larger than average). Stable sugar levels contribute to a healthier pregnancy.

We can adjust our diet to better stabilise sugar levels and ensure a healthy and safe pregnancy. To help us better understand the link between diet and pregnancy, nutritionist Lovneet Batra explains in detail what dietary aspects influence your pregnancy.

Different aspects of diet can have varying effects on pregnancy:

1. Protein

Adequate protein intake is important during pregnancy as it supports the growth and development of the baby. It helps in the formation of organs, muscles, and tissues.

2. Fibre

High-fibre foods are beneficial during pregnancy as they help regulate digestion and prevent constipation, which is a common concern.

3. Magnesium

Magnesium is an essential mineral during pregnancy as it contributes to the development of the baby's bones, teeth, and muscles. It may also help alleviate pregnancy-related leg cramps and promote better sleep.

4. Carbohydrates

Carbohydrates are an important source of energy, but the type of carbohydrates consumed matters. Complex carbohydrates found in whole grains, fruits, and vegetables provide sustained energy and are a healthier choice than refined carbohydrates.

5. Whole flours

Whole grain flours are more nutritious compared to refined flours as they contain higher amounts of fibre, vitamins, and minerals. They provide sustained energy and can help regulate blood sugar levels.

Overall, maintaining a well-balanced diet that includes a variety of nutrients is vital for a healthy pregnancy. It is always recommended to consult with a healthcare professional or a registered dietitian for personalised dietary advice during pregnancy.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.