Nutritionist Shares Gut-friendly Nutrition Secrets For Optimal Health

Maintaining gut health goes beyond just preventing stomach issues. You might be surprised to learn that better digestion, weight control and even mental clarity are all linked to a healthy gut microbiota. The good news? Boosting your gut health doesn't require expensive supplements – a few simple steps can make a big difference. In her latest Instagram post, nutritionist Nmami Agarwal shares her secret to a healthy gut.

She writes, "Good nutrition = Good gut health = Better mood! Your gut is home to trillions of microbes that influence everything—from digestion to mental clarity."

Here are the 5 health tips to improve your gut health:

1. Eat a variety of fruits, vegetables and whole grains for fibre.

2. Include probiotics (curd, kimchi) and prebiotics (garlic, bananas).

3. Limit processed foods and excess sugar.

4. Stay hydrated for smooth digestion.

5. Eat mindfully – your gut thrives on care.

Earlier, Nmami Agarwal shared three effective hacks to tackle bloating. In a video posted on Instagram, she addressed the frustration many face when dealing with bloating and recommended pairing protein with fiber-rich foods to prevent it.

For those adding fiber to their diets, she advised starting with cooked options like steamed vegetables, soups, or stir-fries. Gradually incorporating raw fiber helps the digestive system adjust smoothly.

However, it was Nmami's homemade digestive powder that stood out as a game-changer. Made from equal parts fennel (saunf), carom seeds (ajwain) and cumin (jeera), the mixture is lightly roasted, ground into a powder and stored in a jar.

With these easy-to-follow tips, it will be easier for people to say goodbye to discomfort and hello to happy digestion.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.