Nutritionist Shares 10-Minute Protein-Packed Breakfast Option

Mornings are often the busiest part of our day. Between getting ready, checking emails, preparing kids for school, or simply trying to catch a moment for yourself, breakfast often becomes an afterthought.

Most of us end up grabbing whatever is quick and convenient, such as breads, sandwiches, fried snacks, or instant meals

But what if we told you that you don't have to compromise on health, even when time is tight? Imagine starting your day with a breakfast that's not just easy to make, but also packed with protein, full of nutrients, and fulfilling.

Nutritionist Palak Nagpal has shared a protein-packed breakfast that can be made in under 10 minutes. "One of my absolute favourite quick breakfasts - high in protein, balanced with good fats, and keeps you full for hours," she said.

To make this wholesome breakfast, start by taking one egg and grating in half a carrot. Add two tablespoons of Parmesan cheese, a pinch of salt, and some pepper, then mix everything together and cook it like a small pancake.

Once cooked, layer it with a thick, creamy hung curd dip, which is prepared by hanging curd overnight. Mix it with salt, pepper, garlic, and lemon juice. Spread that on top and add a few slices of avocado.

This breakfast is packed with high-quality protein, healthy fats, fibre and antioxidants, making it a low-carb, super satisfying meal to start your day.

"Quick, wholesome, and so delicious, the perfect way to start your day right!" said Palak.

Earlier, she shared a protein-packed breakfast that can be made in under 5 minutes. She shared a curd-based breakfast bowl packed with fresh veggies, healthy fats, and gut-friendly ingredients.

This wholesome, low-effort breakfast is rich in protein, fibre, and healthy fats and ready to enjoy instantly. "Loaded with protein, antioxidants and fibre, it'll keep you full till lunch and your gut happy," she wrote.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.