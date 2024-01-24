Nutritionist Reveals Why She Would Never Consume Apple Cider Vinegar And Energy Bars

The nutritionist reveals that energy bars are highly processed

We all have at least once come across viral videos suggesting us to consume apple cider vinegar if we wish to lose weight. If not, that then surely someone must have suggested resting faith on those energy bars to quickly shoo away hunger pangs. However, nutritionist says that she would never consume these two food items and provided her explanation for the same.

Yes, yes you read that right. Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal shared a video on her Instagram timeline, explaining why she would never consume these two food items.

Apple cider vinegar: Talking about apple cider vinegar, she said that because it is highly acidic it possesses the ability to trigger acid reflux. Additionally, it can also cause oesophageal reflux in some, triggering excess cough. Apart from this, it can even hamper your beautiful smile. The nutritionist revealed that it can cause erosion of tooth enamel, basically fading the shine of your tooth.

Energy bars: About energy bars, Nmami Agarwal explained that they do not offer much nutrients. Apart from carrying high sugar and calories, the energy bars are highly processed. Despite helping you with your hunger pangs its consumption causes digestive issues. Instead of this, she suggested to relish some dry fruits.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.