PCOS Management: Here's How Apple Cider Vinegar Can Help Manage Symptoms

PCOS contributes to weight gain, irregular periods and hair fall

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) is a common health issue in women. It is a complex hormonal disorder that is characterised by several symptoms, including irregular menstrual cycles, excess androgen (male hormone) levels and the presence of cysts on the ovaries. Nutritionist Lovneet Batra has shared a valuable suggestion on her Instagram Stories for women who are dealing with this condition. She suggests incorporating apple cider vinegar into the routine.

Nutritionist Batra highlights the various potential benefits of this natural remedy, which include aiding in the regulation of menstrual cycles, inhibiting bacterial growth, and maintaining healthy Luteinizing Hormone/Follicle-Stimulating Hormone (LH/FSH) ratio.

Here are the key benefits of using apple cider vinegar in PCOS:

1. Improves insulin sensitivity and digestion:

Apple cider vinegar is recognised for its potential to improve insulin sensitivity, making it a valuable asset for individuals dealing with conditions like PCOS. Moreover, it plays a role in promoting better digestion. When your digestive system operates efficiently, it can positively influence overall gut health. Apple cider vinegar also contributes to regulating the menstrual cycle and promoting regular ovulation, which are crucial factors for women with PCOS.

2. Natural antimicrobial properties:

Apple cider vinegar is well-known for its natural antimicrobial characteristics. It possesses the capacity to inhibit the growth of bacteria, especially those high in lipopolysaccharides (LPS). Lipopolysaccharides are endotoxins that, when prevalent, can contribute to a condition known as "leaky gut syndrome."

3. Maintains LH/FSH ratio:

One of the hormonal imbalances frequently observed in women with PCOS is an elevated LH (Luteinizing Hormone) to FSH (Follicle-Stimulating Hormone) ratio. Apple cider vinegar is believed to have a role in reducing the LH/FSH ratio.

So, if you are also suffering from PCOS, do not forget to include apple cider vinegar in your diet.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.