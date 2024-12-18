Nutritionist Reveals Vitamin D Affects Men And Women Differently In Number Of Ways

Vitamin D influences insulin secretion, thyroid function, and even stress-regulating hormones

In the realm of health and wellness, Vitamin D is frequently highlighted due to its importance for immune system function, bone health, and general well-being. But, did you know its different effects on men and women's bodies? If not, nutritionist Nmami Agarwal is here to help. In her recent Instagram post, Nmami emphasises the importance of Vitamin D and reveals the various ways it helps maintain your hormonal balance. She says, "Vitamin D interacts with receptors in the brain that control the hormone release from ovaries and testes influencing hormone cycle directly. Deficiency of Vitamin D can cause conditions like PCOD, irregular periods and men it can cause low libido, low energy levels and loss of muscle mass."

Additionally, Vitamin D influences insulin secretion, thyroid function, and even stress-regulating hormones like cortisol. Its deficiency can disrupt hormonal balance, leading to fatigue, mood swings, and even weight management issues. To fulfil your requirements for Vitamin D, ensure you're getting enough sun exposure and Vitamin D-rich foods like fortified dairy and mushrooms. One must also consider supplementation if needed.

In a previous post, nutritionist Nmami Agarwal shared a simple trick to detect the difference between cravings and hunger. "Pause for 10 minutes. Ask yourself: Would you eat simple dal, chawal, or roti right now? If the answer is YES, it's true hunger—your body needs nourishment. If the answer is NO, it's likely a craving driven by emotions, boredom, or stress."

