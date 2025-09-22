Why Your Diet Matters More Than Your Next Facial? Here Is What Nutrionist Has To Say

When it comes to glowing skin, most of us think of facials. A quick clean-up, a massage, a mask — and boom, that instant glow. But here is the catch: facials work only on the surface. That glow does not last unless your skin is healthy from within. Think of it this way: your skin is like a mirror. If your body lacks the right fuel — nutrients, hydration, balance — no cream or treatment can keep it shining for long.

On Monday, nutritionist Lovneet Batra shared an Instagram post breaking this down perfectly. She explained why focusing only on facials would not solve deeper skin issues, and why nutrition plays such a huge role in keeping your skin strong and radiant. Let us look at her key points:

Topical Fix vs. Nutrient Deficiency

A facial can make your skin smoother for a while, but if you are low in vitamins like A, C, E, or minerals like zinc, your skin does not have the raw materials it needs. These nutrients are essential for repairing collagen, boosting glow, and supporting healthy cell turnover.

Protein = Skin Structure

Your skin is literally made of protein — collagen, elastin and keratin. Without enough protein in your diet (from lentils, rice, eggs, fish, or dairy), your skin renewal slows down. That is when you start noticing dullness and less firmness.

Gut Health = Skin Health

A healthy gut is not just about digestion. If your gut is off balance, your body struggles to absorb key vitamins and minerals. This can lead to inflammation, acne, and uneven skin tone – things no facial can fix.

Sugar vs. Collagen

Too much sugar damages collagen and elastin, a process called glycation. The result? Saggy, dull and inflamed skin, even if you are spending regularly on facials.

Omega-3s for Skin Barrier

If your diet is low in omega-3 fats (found in walnuts, flaxseeds, fatty fish), your skin barrier becomes weak. This means more dryness and flakiness, which no hydrating mask can truly solve.

Internal Hydration Matters

Creams may feel good, but they can not replace actual water intake. High caffeine, salty foods, and low water levels leave your skin tight, less elastic and lacking bounce.

Antioxidants for Protection

Without enough antioxidants from foods like berries, greens, herbs and spices, your skin is more vulnerable to damage and aging signs like uneven tone.

According to Lovneet Batra's post, if you are looking for a lasting glow, you need to nourish your skin from the inside. Eat nutrient-rich foods, stay hydrated, keep your gut happy, and cut back on sugar. That's how you get the kind of skin that doesn't just glow for a day, but for life.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.