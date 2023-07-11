Nutritionist Reveals The Key To Lowering Blood Pressure With 3 Powerful Drinks!

These juices can help reduce high blood pressure and will also boost your overall health

Irregular blood pressure is an extremely common ailment. Both low blood pressure and high blood pressure bring their share of challenges. However, high blood pressure in particular has been linked to more serious cardiovascular ailments.

For those of us attempting to control our blood pressure, nutritionist Lovneet Batra has a special post. In her recent Instagram reel, the expert shared some details of three special drinks that can help in managing high blood pressure levels. The three drinks mentioned are Amla Ginger Juice, Coriander Seed Water, and Beetroot Tomato Juice.

In the caption of this post, Lovneet Batra wrote, “In addition to making changes to your diet and lifestyle, research shows that several drinks could help lower blood pressure levels and support heart health”. Further in the text, the nutritionist shared detailed benefits of these drinks.

3 Drinks to help manage high blood pressure:

1. Amla Ginger Juice

Amla works its magic by reducing oxidative stress and preventing the development of hypertension. And guess what? Ginger, meanwhile, promotes vasodilation, which means it helps widen the blood vessels. So, with each refreshing sip of this juice, you're giving your blood pressure a gentle nudge in the right direction.

2. Coriander Seeds Water

Who knew those tiny coriander seeds could do wonders for your blood pressure? Coriander extract acts as a diuretic, making your body flush out excess sodium and water. And guess what happens when you bid farewell to that extra baggage? Your blood pressure can actually lower.

3. Beetroot Tomato Juice

Beetroot is rich in nitrate content. Nitrate helps produce nitric oxide in your body, optimising endothelial function and reducing blood pressure. And let's not forget about the tomato extract, packed with antioxidants that keep the free radicals in check, while also improving both systolic and diastolic blood pressure.

Take a look at Lovneet Batra's video below:

However, before making any drastic changes to your diet, consult a doctor.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.