Nutritionist Recommends Having A Spoonful Of Peanut Butter Before Bed For Better Sleep

In today's fast-paced lifestyle, many people struggle to fall asleep or wake up repeatedly during the night. An irregular sleep schedule can be extremely frustrating, often prompting individuals to turn to sleeping pills. However, before relying on medication, experts advise making certain dietary changes or incorporating specific foods into your diet that may naturally calm the nervous system and help improve overall sleep quality.

In an Instagram video, nutritionist Deepsikha Jain explains the benefits of having a spoonful of peanut butter before bed. According to her, people struggling with sleep should consider consuming peanut butter every night to improve their sleep quality.

According to Jain, there are three main reasons why peanut butter may help people fall asleep faster and support better sleep. She highlights the following:

Stabilises Blood Sugar

According to the nutritionist, peanut butter helps stabilise blood sugar levels, which may contribute to better sleep. “The reason why you are waking up at midnight or 3 am is because your blood sugar is crashing, and eating peanut butter can actually stabilise your blood sugar and stop the blood sugar crash,” she says.

Peanut butter contains healthy fats that may help prevent sudden glucose spikes and crashes.

Tryptophan

According to the nutritionist, peanut butter contains an amino acid called tryptophan, which supports serotonin production and helps calm the brain, making it easier to fall asleep.

“Peanut butter is a rich source of tryptophan and magnesium – two of these nutrients are extremely important for a deep sleep because they can actually help produce the calming hormone serotonin and can help you sleep like a baby,” she shares.

Magnesium

Alongside tryptophan, peanut butter also contains magnesium, a mineral known to help relax the nervous system. It may also help relax muscles, prevent cramps and support deep sleep. Due to these potential benefits, many people consume peanut butter before bedtime.

When To Have Peanut Butter To Support Deep Sleep?

Sharing the video, nutritionist Deepsikha Jain reveals that she has started consuming peanut butter before bed and now ‘sleeps like a baby'. She also recommends that her followers have a spoonful of peanut butter before sleeping.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.