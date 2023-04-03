Nutrition: Vitamin B12 Deficiency Is More Common Than You Think; Here's How To Prevent It

Vitamin B12 is an essential nutrient and facilitates many functions in the body

Vitamin B12 is an essential nutrient that plays a vital role in the formation of red blood cells, the maintenance of the nervous system, and the synthesis of DNA. Unfortunately, many people are deficient in this important vitamin, causing a range of health problems such as fatigue, weakness, numbness, and tingling.

Vitamin B12 is primarily found in animal products, such as meat, fish, poultry, eggs, and dairy products. This means that vegans, vegetarians, and people who don't eat enough of these foods are at a higher risk of developing a deficiency. However, anyone can become deficient in vitamin B12, regardless of their diet.

Some of the most common causes of vitamin B12 deficiency:

1. Inadequate intake

As mentioned, vitamin B12 is primarily found in animal products, so people who don't consume enough of these foods are at a higher risk of developing a deficiency. This includes vegans, vegetarians, and people who follow a low-carb or low-calorie diet.

2. Malabsorption

Even if you consume enough vitamin B12, your body may not be able to absorb it properly. This can occur due to several reasons, such as certain gastrointestinal disorders (such as Crohn's disease, celiac disease, and ulcerative colitis), pernicious anemia, or gastrointestinal surgery.

3. Medications

Some medications can interfere with the absorption of vitamin B12, such as proton-pump inhibitors (used to treat acid reflux) and metformin (used to treat diabetes).

There are several ways to prevent vitamin B12 deficiency:

1. Eat vitamin B12-rich foods

To prevent a deficiency, you need to consume enough vitamin B12-rich foods. The recommended daily intake of vitamin B12 is 2.4 mcg per day. Some of the best sources of the vitamin include beef liver, clams, salmon, beef, fortified cereals, and dairy products.

2. Consider taking a vitamin B12 supplement

If you are vegan or vegetarian, or if you don't consume enough vitamin B12-rich foods, you may want to consider taking a vitamin B12 supplement. There are several forms of the vitamin available, such as tablets, capsules, and sublingual (under the tongue) drops.

3. Get tested for vitamin B12 deficiency

If you are experiencing symptoms of vitamin B12 deficiency, such as fatigue, weakness, or numbness and tingling, you should get tested for the condition. A simple blood test can determine your vitamin B12 levels and whether you need to take a supplement.

4. Consider getting a vitamin B12 shot

If you have a severe deficiency, your doctor may recommend getting a vitamin B12 shot. This involves injecting the vitamin directly into your muscle, bypassing the need for the digestive system to absorb it. This method can quickly boost your vitamin B12 levels and provide rapid relief from symptoms.

5. Address underlying health conditions

If you have an underlying health condition that is causing a vitamin B12 deficiency, such as Crohn's disease or pernicious anemia, you need to address it to prevent further deficiencies.

Vitamin B12 deficiency is more common than many people think, and it can lead to serious health problems if left untreated. However, with a little effort and awareness, you can easily prevent a deficiency by consuming enough vitamin B12-rich foods, taking a supplement if necessary, and addressing any underlying health conditions. If you are experiencing symptoms of vitamin B12 deficiency, it's important to see your doctor to get tested and treated.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.