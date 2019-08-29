Nutrition For Kids: Top 5 Nutrients You Must Add To Your Kid's Diet

Nutrition for kids: Kids need to consume a balanced to receive every nutrient

The nutritional requirements of kids are different from an adult. The right nutrition given in childhood helps them to stay healthy for the rest of their life. Proper intake of essential minerals and vitamins will contribute to proper growth in kids. Right nutritional intake will help your kids develop strong bones, teeth and ensure proper growth. Kids also require a healthy and balanced diet which can provide a variety of nutrients. Not just variety, kids also require the nutrients in the right quantity. The quantity may be less but the presence of every nutrient is very necessary. Here are the essential nutrients you must serve your kids for better growth and development.

Essential Nutrients for Kids

1. Calcium

Calcium is on the top of the list of nutrients for kids. Calcium is mainly responsible for the development of healthy bones and teeth. It is also necessary for nerves, muscles and heart. Healthy bones and teeth are required for a lifetime therefore enough calcium intake is highly important during growing years. Milk is the best source of calcium. Other sources of calcium include cheese, yogurt, spinach, broccoli, tofu and many more.

2. Fibre

Fibre should be an essential part of everyone's diet. It is equally necessary for kids but in less quantity. It will keep your kids' digestion intact. Most fruits and vegetables are rich in fibre. You can serve fresh fruits and vegetables to your kids which will provide them fibre as well as other essential nutrients.

Most fruits and vegetables are high in fiber

Photo Credit: iStock

3. Iron

Iron helps in the proper development of the child as it helps the red blood cells carry oxygen throughout the body. Iron deficiency can lead to anemia and other complicated health issues. Therefore make sure that you add enough iron to your kid's diet. Whole grains, beans, nuts, fortified cereal, beans, lentils and green leafy vegetables are some good sources of iron.

4. Vitamin C

Vitamin C is required by the body for better absorption of iron from the diet consumed. Vitamin C is also loaded with other health benefits. It helps in building a strong immune system. It also supports better skin and hair. Vitamin C is also rich in antioxidants which protect the body from various health risks. Citrus foods are the best sources of vitamin C.

5. Vitamin D

Vitamin D helps in the better absorption calcium. Calcium needs a source for better absorption. It will altogether help in building better bones and teeth. Vitamin D will also offer other health benefits like better immunity, improved brain function and better functioning of the nervous system.

Vitamin C helps in building strong immunity

Photo Credit: iStock

