Nutrition: Balance Your Health And Your Life Through These Diet Changes

A healthy diet should be abundant in fruits and vegetables

A healthy diet is consumed throughout the life course and aids in preventing a number of noncommunicable diseases (NCDs) and illnesses, as well as malnutrition in all of its manifestations. However, there has been a change in dietary patterns as a result of increased production of processed foods, growing urbanisation, and changing lifestyles.

Nowadays, individuals eat more meals that are heavy in calories, fats, free sugars, and sodium/sodium, and many people eat insufficient amounts of fruit, vegetables, and other dietary fiber-rich foods like whole grains.

Depending on individual characteristics (such as age, gender, lifestyle, and level of physical activity), cultural context, regionally accessible foods, and dietary habits, a diversified, balanced, and healthy diet will take on different compositions. But the fundamental ideas of what makes up a healthy diet stay the same. In one of her recent reels, nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee discusses tips to make your die healthier.

She writes, “Good nutrition is the foundation of good health.Balancing your diet and lifestyle can prevent pre-disease symptoms from turning into full-blown diseases. By eating the right foods and correcting your lifestyle, you can balance your body's functions, improve its biochemistry, and help it treat itself.”

Here are healthy tips you should follow, as per the nutritionist:

1. Eat all types of fruits & vegetables regularly.

2. Include a bowl of raw salad with every meal.

3. Consume high-fibre cereals & pulses like Jowar, Bajri, Naachini, Brown Rice, Channa, Rajma, Chowli, Whole Mung etc.

4. Snack on a few nuts like raw almonds and walnuts daily.

5. Drink 8-10 glasses of water and 1 glass of fresh vegetable juice daily.

6. Consume a cup of low-fat curd daily.

7. Eliminate sugar to help prevent metabolic disturbances and nutrient deficiencies of zinc, chromium, and Vitamin B6.

8. Avoid butter, margarine, deep-fried foods, and PUFA-based oils to lower the risk of disease and cancer.

9. Brisk walk for 30-40 min at least 5 days in a week.

10. Above all, maintain a positive outlook towards life & regular sleep schedule.

Keep these points in mind when deciding on a healthy diet plan.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.