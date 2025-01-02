Norovirus Surge In US: Here's Everything You Must Know

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported a significant surge in norovirus cases, commonly referred to as the stomach flu, in early December. During the week of December 5, the CDC recorded 91 cases, more than twice the highest number documented between 2021 and 2024. This follows a press release from the Minnesota Department of Health, which noted that the state experienced double its average number of stomach flu cases in December.

Norovirus is a highly contagious virus that causes inflammation of the stomach and intestines, leading to gastroenteritis. It is often referred to as the "stomach flu," although it is unrelated to influenza. Norovirus can affect people of all ages and is a leading cause of foodborne illness globally. In this article, we share the causes, signs and preventive tips for norovirus.

Causes

Norovirus spreads primarily through:

Contaminated food or water: Consuming food or beverages contaminated with the virus. Person-to-person contact: Close contact with an infected individual, such as sharing utensils or shaking hands. Contaminated surfaces: Touching surfaces or objects contaminated with the virus and then touching the mouth, nose, or eyes. Aerosolised particles: Inhaling particles from vomit or feces of an infected person.

Signs

Symptoms typically appear 12–48 hours after exposure and include:

Nausea

Vomiting

Diarrhoea

Stomach cramps

Fever or chills

Muscle aches

Fatigue

Dehydration (dry mouth, dizziness, reduced urination)

These symptoms usually last 1–3 days but can be severe in young children, older adults, or individuals with weakened immune systems.

Preventive tips

Wash hands frequently with soap and water, especially after using the bathroom, changing diapers, or before preparing or eating food.

Use a bleach-based disinfectant to clean contaminated surfaces, especially in shared spaces like bathrooms and kitchens.

Wash fruits and vegetables thoroughly and cook seafood to safe temperatures. Avoid preparing food for others if you are ill.

Maintain distance from those showing symptoms of norovirus to reduce the risk of transmission.

Immediately wash soiled clothing, linens, and towels with hot water and detergent. Use gloves when handling contaminated items.

Ensure drinking water is clean and safe, particularly in areas where outbreaks are reported.

Safely dispose of vomit and feces, and ensure proper sanitation in public and personal spaces.

Wear disposable gloves when cleaning areas that may be contaminated to avoid direct contact with the virus.

If you're experiencing symptoms, avoid going to work, school, or public spaces to prevent spreading the virus.

Learn about the signs, transmission, and prevention of norovirus to stay vigilant and help others stay informed.

By following these tips, you can significantly reduce the risk of contracting or spreading norovirus.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.